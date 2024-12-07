Adelaide Test: Hometown hero Head lands another huge blow on India

Adelaide: Travis Head has had two careers. In his first avatar, between December 6, 2018 and December 29, 2020, he played six Tests against India and scored 299 runs at an average of 29.90. Then he took a break, went away and came back on February 17, 2023. Between then and now, in his next six Tests, he has scored 656 runs at an average of 65.60. Travis Head in action against India on Day 2 of Adelaide Test on Saturday. (AP)

The difference is stark and it is one that India can’t forget. Head finds a way to make telling contributions against them — the ODI World Cup final, the World Test Championship final and now here in Adelaide. When he gets going, Australia usually win.

The loudest cheer of Day 2 was heard when Travis Head came out to bat at the Adelaide Oval. It didn’t matter that Steve Smith had just been dismissed for two or that Australia had been reduced to 103/3. The crowd recognised their hometown hero walking out and let rip.

Head didn’t disappoint. Just as Australia don’t get Bumrah, India don’t get Head. They have no idea how to counter him, and while he is there in the middle his aggressive approach often leaves the Indians scratching their heads in frustration.

In reply to India’s first innings total of 180, Australia had ended Day 1 on 86/1. Day 2 saw them finding some batting form and reaching 337 before being bowled out. A huge part of their success on Saturday was the 141-ball 140 scored by Head. In reply, the visitors suffered another top-order collapse before reaching 128/5 at close of play.

From past experience, India know how dangerous Head can be but they didn’t quite get their lines right to him.

“Your execution gets tested every ball,” said India bowling coach Morne Morkel. “And I thought when he came to the crease, we bowled really well. We, in a way, looked like we could knock him over, but credit to him that he fought well through that phase and got himself in and from there, put the pressure on to us.

He added: “I think with the ball, we were sort of a little bit slow to react, going from maybe plan A to plan B, especially with 10 overs to go before the second new ball. We leaked a bit of runs there from one side. That’s something that we need to look at and get better at because he’s definitely a player. Once he gets that momentum, once he gets a bit of a feel of the wicket, he’s going to put you under pressure.”

At the 50-over mark, Australia were 143/3 (RR 2.86). They hadn’t lost wickets but the scoring rate wasn’t great either. This is when Head decided he needed to go through the gears and take on the bowlers before the second new ball came into play. This was the move that really hurt the Indians.

Between the 50th and the 82nd over, when Head was dismissed, Australia added 167 runs and Head’s contribution was 119 runs. These were vital, game-changing runs. And from a tactical point of view, it was pure genius.

Head, on his part, was very pleased with how he started his innings. He was careful against Ashwin and then set himself up for a big knock. There was some luck along the way — he was dropped by Mohammed Siraj on 76 — but when he decided to go, India didn’t quite know what hit them.

“I sort of sensed where the game was at and moved and problem solved through that with going into the new ball. I thought it was a great opportunity to put some pressure on before that new ball and try to maximise runs and where that session was going to head to and when we potentially may bowl,” said Head. “Knew the new ball was going to be very difficult and it was good to get us in a good position.”

The match isn’t over yet — India are 29 behind with five wickets in hand — but it pretty much feels that way. Rishabh Pant will look to put the pressure back on but he doesn’t have too many partners he can count on. Nitish Reddy (15 not out) and Ravichandran Ashwin will have to play their roles to perfection if India are to have a chance in the game.

Australia want to remain on the ball though. They know they are ahead but they also know the danger that Pant represents.

“They’re only 30 (29 runs) behind,” said Head. “So, important couple of wickets in the morning to try to take home that advantage we’ve got. But two very high quality, very entertaining batters at the crease. So, we’ve got to be on in the morning.”