Adil Rashid set to play four-day cricket for Yorkshire after signing new deal

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid earned the ire of his county Yorkshire when he was picked for the Test series against India after refusing to play four-day cricket for the club. In fact, while making an exception, national selector Ed Smith had made it clear that Rashid will need to play red ball cricket in the future if he wished to be considered for the national team post the India series. And the spinner has now signed a new one-year all-format deal with the club.

The new contract will see the 30-year-old make himself available for all forms of the game, continuing his 12-year affiliation with the White Rose county. Rashid, capped in 2008, re-negotiated his club contract at the start of the year so that he was only involved in one-day formats.

“There’s been a lot of talk and speculation but Adil is a very valuable cricketer for us,” said director of cricket Martyn Moxon on Yorkshireccc.com.

“Now he’s in the Test team, how much he’ll be available for us next season is unclear. But when he is available we’d be delighted to have him and for him to be part of what would hopefully be a successful summer.

“For now, it will just be for a year because it’s still not clear what career path he’s going to take. He’s back in the Test team and continues to do well, so we’ll see where that takes us. Obviously going into 2020 and with the new competition, players are waiting to see how that will affect contracts.

“I think for now it’s good to have the one year and see how the winter goes for Adil. We’ll probably have another look at it after the World Cup and see where he is, particularly with England and how much he’s involved with them. In the short-term it’s good to know when he’s available he’ll be playing for us.”

Rashid, who took 10 wickets for 50 runs in seven Championship matches in 2017, was recently told by national selector Smith that he must be available across the board from the start of next summer to be considered for Test cricket.

Moxon continued: “It was a big surprise that he wanted to play white ball only and asked us for a white-ball only contract. That changed very quickly and unexpectedly so that created a bit of confusion and instability for a little while. But I think we’ve been clear from the outset that we wanted to keep Adil at the club. When it became known he had to have a red-ball contract, we were more than happy to put that in place.

“Speaking to Adil he’s keen to stay here and has been here all his life. He’s in no mood to change that. We’re really pleased to keep him. We all know he’s a matchwinner for us. Leg-spin bowlers, wrist-spin bowlers are vital part of the game and that’s what we want from Adil, that potential to be a matchwinner for us in all formats.”

(With inputs from https://yorkshireccc.com/)

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 13:26 IST