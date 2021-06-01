Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rashid Khan hums original track of a Pakistani serial- WATCH

In a video recently uploaded on Twitter, 22-year-old Rashid Khan can be seen humming the original track of a Pakistani drama serial called 'Mere Paas Tum ho'.
UPDATED ON JUN 01, 2021 02:06 PM IST
File Photo of Rashid Khan(Getty Images)

It's no secret that Afghanistan spin wizard Rashid Khan is fond of India's Hindi film industry, Bollywood. Be it during the IPL or national duty, Rashid has often been seen singing Bollywood songs. As it turns out, the leg-spinner is also a massive fan of Pakistani songs and shows.

In a video recently uploaded on Twitter, the 22-year-old can be seen humming the original track of a Pakistani drama serial called 'Mere Paas Tum ho'. This video, though it was uploaded last year, has gone viral on in the last couple of days.

ALSO READ: Asghar Afghan removed, Hashmatullah Shahidi Afghanistan's new Test, ODI captain

Ahmer Najeeb Satti shared the video on Twitter, tagging actor Humayun Saeed, who played the protagonist on the show.

WATCH| Rashid Khan showcases his singing skills

Rashid Khan was last seen in action during IPL 2021. Before the tournament was suspended due to the Covid-19 crisis in India and multiple cases within numerous franchise bio-bubbles, Khan, while representing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), bagged 10 wickets in seven matches.

Khan has pocketed 85 wickets in 69 IPL career games. He has been an important part of the SRH set-up over the years and he is always thrown the ball whenever the captain needs to pick wickets, especially in the middle overs.

