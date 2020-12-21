e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Afghanistan gets land for new cricket stadium, eyes hosting international matches

Afghanistan gets land for new cricket stadium, eyes hosting international matches

Afghanistan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on Sunday allocated more than two acres of land in Alokhail area of Kabul for the construction of a state-of-the-art stadium.

cricket Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 13:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kabul
Afghanistan cricket team.
Afghanistan cricket team.(Getty Images)
         

Afghanistan Cricket Board chief Farhan Yusefzai is confident of bringing international matches to the country in the near future after securing land for a new stadium here, having played most of their ‘home’ games in India so far.

Afghanistan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on Sunday allocated more than two acres of land in Alokhail area of Kabul for the construction of a state-of-the-art stadium.

“With the construction of this ground, we will be able to host international cricket and our people will watch international players playing at their ground in the centre of the capital Kabul,” Yusefzai was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

ALSO READ: ‘You give him one more chance, he can do wonders’ - Despite Adelaide flop, Pragyan Ojha backs India batsman for MCG Test

It is major breakthrough in the strife-torn country’s quest to start hosting international cricket matches.

‘‘Kabul will be home to a standard state-of-the-art international cricket stadium. I express my special thanks to Mr. President who has always supported the development of cricket and encouraged our players.

“After initial formalities, the construction of the stadium will also commence and we will ensure it is done with best quality,” he said.

According to the report, the stadium will include “a five-star guest house, a standard swimming pool, indoor and outdoor academies, canopies for crowd, health clinic, mosque, car parking, administrative block and other such facilities”.

The stadium will have a capacity to accommodate 35,000 spectators.

Since getting full membership from the ICC a few years ago, Afghanistan has hosted all its ‘home’ matches at neutral venue India, mostly in Dehradun and Greater Noida.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Shots fired at Pak drone near Punjab border. 11 Pak-made grenades seized
Shots fired at Pak drone near Punjab border. 11 Pak-made grenades seized
Govt is alert, no need to panic: Harsh Vardhan on new strain of Covid in UK
Govt is alert, no need to panic: Harsh Vardhan on new strain of Covid in UK
Xi replaces PLA commander who started Ladakh standoff; fingers crossed in Delhi
Xi replaces PLA commander who started Ladakh standoff; fingers crossed in Delhi
Ban flights from UK: Kejriwal to Centre ahead of meet on new Covid strain
Ban flights from UK: Kejriwal to Centre ahead of meet on new Covid strain
PM Modi proposes creation of library to gather Buddhist literature from around the world
PM Modi proposes creation of library to gather Buddhist literature from around the world
Actor Arjun Rampal appears before NCB in Mumbai in connection with drug case
Actor Arjun Rampal appears before NCB in Mumbai in connection with drug case
Wishes pour for Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on his 48th birthday
Wishes pour for Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on his 48th birthday
‘Can’t force people to take vaccine if they don’t want to’: Health Minister
‘Can’t force people to take vaccine if they don’t want to’: Health Minister
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In