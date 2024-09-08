Afghanistan seek more Test cricket against top teams

Greater Noida: A modest ground with a soggy outfield in far-flung Greater Noida amid steady rain isn’t an ideal setting for a Test in usual circumstances. But there’s nothing usual about the circumstances under which Afghanistan have continued to make strides as a cricketing nation. Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi and his New Zealand counterpart Tim Southee unveil the trophy. (PTI)

Despite the doubts, therefore, about the possibility of uninterrupted play over the next five days due to inclement weather, Afghanistan will relish this one-off Test against New Zealand at the Shaheed Vijay Pathik Sports Complex beginning here on Monday as an opportunity to learn and grow in the longest format. They have improved considerably in white-ball cricket, as their run in last year’s ODI World Cup and semi-final exit in this year’s T20 World Cup testify.

But progress in Test cricket is a gradual process. New Zealand registered their first win only in their 45th Test. India, where Afghanistan currently play their home matches, needed 25 Tests to open their account. Afghanistan, who made their debut in whites against India in Bengaluru in 2018, have already won three out of nine Tests — against Ireland, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. That talent exists in the strife-torn region has also been apparent from the players it has supplied to the various T20 leagues.

What they require, said Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, is to play Tests more frequently. “If you look at Test cricket, we are very new. We need more experience,” Shahidi told reporters on Sunday. “If we get more chances on a regular basis, we will improve a lot. We are a nation that does not take a step backward. We have the talent. In six years, nine games are not a lot. This is a good opportunity for us to play against New Zealand given their history in Test cricket and where they are in the rankings. Hopefully, our cricket board will try harder to give us opportunities against good teams.”

Shahidi’s desire for more Tests is appreciable. But it may not be practical at a time when far more established teams like New Zealand and West Indies are grappling with commercial T20 compulsions. Ace spinner Rashid Khan and a few of their other top players aren’t available for this Test.

“It’s in the hands of Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and ICC. When it comes to Tests, some players are different from those who play in the T20 leagues. If we get a three-match series, it will be very good for us. If you look at our past, we get one Test and start preparing for it only 10 days before the game. It’s not easy to come to red-ball cricket by just playing in the nets. Only if you play matches will you get better. If we play 3-4 games back-to-back, there will be more improvement,” the top-order batter, 29, said.

Shahidi would also like Afghanistan to play their home matches at a single venue to get some sort of territorial advantage. So far, they have had to play as the home team in Dehradun, Lucknow and Abu Dhabi.

“If you see, India is our home, and when we host teams, other nations have played more cricket than us here. Hopefully, we get one good venue here in India and our cricket board sticks with that. If we stick with one venue, it will be more effective for us. Hopefully, the ACB and BCCI will get us a good venue and we play a lot of cricket in one venue,” he said.