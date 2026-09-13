Afghanistan vs India 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch AFG vs IND live on TV and online

The Indian team will look to fine-tune its squad for its title-defence campaign at the Asian Games in Japan when it takes on Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. The series has been named the Friendship Cup, with India set to play as the away team. Afghanistan, which does not currently have a designated home ground and has previously hosted matches in Dehradun, Greater Noida and Lucknow, will stage the series against India in Delhi.

India's captain Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and others during a practice session ahead of the first T20 cricket match between India and Afghanistan (PTI)

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This will be Afghanistan’s second visit to India this summer, having earlier played one Test and three ODIs without managing a win.

Sanju Samson will return to the T20I side after missing the tour of Zimbabwe, as will Jasprit Bumrah, who is back after recovering from the knee injury he suffered during the ODI leg of the England tour earlier this summer.

Deep Dive What time does the 1st T20I match between Afghanistan and India start? The 1st T20I between Afghanistan and India will begin on Saturday, September 13, at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30 PM IST. How can I watch the Afghanistan vs India 1st T20I live? The match will be aired on Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 TV channels, and will also be streamed live on the Fancode app and website. Why is the T20I series between Afghanistan and India important? The series serves as preparation for India as they fine-tune their squad ahead of the Asian Games, and it marks the first time Afghanistan hosts India for a T20I series.

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India will start favourites in the T20I series, having never lost to Afghanistan in their nine previous meetings, winning eight with one no result.

Squads:

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor ul Rahman, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Nangeyalia Kharoti

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{{^usCountry}} India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy Here are all the details for the 1st T20I between Afghanistan and India: When will the 1st T20I between Afghanistan and India begin? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy Here are all the details for the 1st T20I between Afghanistan and India: When will the 1st T20I between Afghanistan and India begin? {{/usCountry}}

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The 1st T20I between Afghanistan and India will begin on Saturday, September 13, at 7:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the 1st T20I between Afghanistan and India be played?

The 1st T20I between Afghanistan and India will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Which channels will telecast the 1st T20I between Afghanistan and India?

The 1st T20I between Afghanistan and India will be aired on the Sony Sports Ten 3 and the Sony Sports Ten 4 TV channels.

Where will live streaming be available for the 1st T20I between Afghanistan and India?

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The 1st T20I between Afghanistan and India will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.