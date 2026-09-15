Afghanistan vs India 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch AFG vs IND live on TV and online

India, led by Shreyas Iyer, will aim to seal the three-match series against Afghanistan when the two teams take the field in the 2nd T20I on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The series opener turned out to be an absolute dud affair as the Men in Blue chased down 157 with 38 balls to spare, owing to Abhishek Sharma's whirlwind knock of 82. However, ahead of the second match, India were dealt a body blow as spinner Varun Chakaravarthy was ruled out of the remainder of the series due to an injury.

India will face Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I on Tuesday. (Rahul Singh)

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Questions are also being raised about Sanju Samson's inclusion in the playing XI despite Vaibhav Sooryavanshi winning the Player of the Series accolade against Zimbabwe. The right-hander disappointed once again, scoring just 10 runs off eight balls. However, it's unlikely that the team management would tinker with the opening combination, and Sanju is set to retain his place, meaning Sooryavanshi will have to wait a bit longer.

Speaking of Afghanistan, the top order left much to be desired in the first T20I, and the side will hope for better performances from experienced players like Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. The remaining two T20Is are the last piece of practice for both teams ahead of the upcoming Asian Games.

Squads:

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{{^usCountry}} India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Washington Sundar, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Washington Sundar, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi. {{/usCountry}}

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Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran (captain), Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nangeyalia Kharoti, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Noor ul Rahman.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the 2nd T20I between Afghanistan and India:

When will the 2nd T20I between Afghanistan and India be played?

The 2nd T20I between Afghanistan and India will be played on Tuesday, September 15. The contest will begin at 7:30 PM IST with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will the 2nd T20I between Afghanistan and India take place?

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The 2nd T20I between Afghanistan and India will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Which channels will telecast the 2nd T20I between Afghanistan and India?

The 2nd T20I between Afghanistan and India will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the 2nd T20I between Afghanistan and India?

The 2nd T20I between Afghanistan and India will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.