Thursday, Mar 7, 2024
    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland won the toss and elected to field
    Live

    Mar 7, 2024 4:53 PM IST
    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland won the toss and elected to field in the 1st ODI of Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2024
    Key Events
    Venue : Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

    Afghanistan squad -
    Bilal Sami, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Naveed Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Zia ur Rehman, Ikram Alikhil, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, AM Ghazanfar, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad
    Ireland squad -
    Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Mark Adair, Matthew Foster, Theo van Woerkom

    Toss won by IRE and elected to field
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 7, 2024 4:53 PM IST

    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Scores: Afghanistan Playing XI

    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, AM Ghazanfar.

    Mar 7, 2024 4:43 PM IST

    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Scores: Ireland Playing XI

    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling (C), Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(WK), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Theo van Woerkom, Graham Hume, Craig Young.

    Mar 7, 2024 4:43 PM IST

    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Toss Update

    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland won the toss and elected to field

    Mar 7, 2024 4:08 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2024

    Afghanistan vs Ireland Match Details
    1st ODI of Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2024 between Afghanistan and Ireland to be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah at 05:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

