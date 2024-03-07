Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland won the toss and elected to field
Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2024. Match will start on 07 Mar 2024 at 05:00 PM
Venue : Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Afghanistan squad -
Bilal Sami, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Naveed Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Zia ur Rehman, Ikram Alikhil, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, AM Ghazanfar, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad
Ireland squad -
Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Mark Adair, Matthew Foster, Theo van Woerkom
Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Scores: Afghanistan Playing XI
Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, AM Ghazanfar.
Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Scores: Ireland Playing XI
Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling (C), Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(WK), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Theo van Woerkom, Graham Hume, Craig Young.
Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Toss Update
Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland won the toss and elected to field
Afghanistan vs Ireland Match Details
1st ODI of Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2024 between Afghanistan and Ireland to be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah at 05:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.