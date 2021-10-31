Afghanistan vs Namibia Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia look to defy odds against Afghanistan
Afghanistan vs Namibia Live Score T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: After losing to Pakistan in their previous game, Afghanistan will look to return to winning ways as they face off against Namibia, who are riding high on confidence, after picking their first Super 12 win against Scotland. While Afghanistan will be favourites going into the contest, Namibia may cause a massive upset.
Oct 31, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Afghanistan aim to bounce back
Mohammad Nabi's men faced heartbreak in their previous game against Pakistan, conceding a close defeat during the final stages of the game. After reducing Pakistan to 124/5 in 18 overs in a 148-run chase, Afghanistan's Karim Janat conceded four sixes in the 19th, as Afghanistan suffered a first defeat in the edition.
Against Namibia, Nabi and co. will be aiming to put their campaign back on track.
Oct 31, 2021 02:12 PM IST
Namibia's dream run in 2021 T20 WC
Gerhard Erasmus' side has enjoyed a stellar outing in the 2021 edition so far. After a disappointing 7-wicket defeat in the opening game to Sri Lanka in the first round, Namibia went on a winning streak which extended to the first game of Super 12s against Scotland.
Will they be able to defy the odds and stage an upset against Afghanistan?
Oct 31, 2021 02:01 PM IST
Asghar Afghan's final game
The match against Namibia will be Asghar Afghan's last match for Afghanistan. The former captain of the side confirmed on Saturday that he will retire from all formats of the game following the Group 2 game on Sunday.
Oct 31, 2021 01:59 PM IST
Afghanistan vs Namibia, T20 World Cup - Live!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on T20 World Cup, Afghanistan vs Namibia. Can Namibia pick up a big win for associate nations? Stay tuned for all the live action!
