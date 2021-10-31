Afghanistan vs Namibia Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia look to defy odds against Afghanistan

Afghanistan vs Namibia Live Score T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: After losing to Pakistan in their previous game, Afghanistan will look to return to winning ways as they face off against Namibia, who are riding high on confidence, after picking their first Super 12 win against Scotland. While Afghanistan will be favourites going into the contest, Namibia may cause a massive upset.

Follow live score and updates of T20 World Cup, Afghanistan vs Namibia:

