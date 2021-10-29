AFG vs PAK Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021: Babar's Pakistan eye semifinals berth with win vs Nabi's Aghanistan
- AFG vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: Babar Azam's Pakistan take on Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan in their Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Dubai. Both teams are unbeaten currently; while PAK have two wins, AFG have one. Follow AFG vs PAK live score on the live blog.
Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Score: Expect this Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to be full of entertainment as two Asian powerhouses lock horns at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Babar Azam-Pakistan are squaring off against Mohammad Nabi's Afghanistan. While PAK are at the top of the Group 2 standings with two wins in two, neighbours AFG are second after winning their opening encounter. Hence, the fact that both teams are unbeaten so far is why there is so much to look forward to in the AFG vs PAK encounter. Can the unpredictable Afghanistan side stop Babar and Co. in their tracks? As they say, we shall soon find out.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Oct 29, 2021 06:27 PM IST
All eyes will be on Afghanistan's most prolific T20I batter
Mohammad Shahzad Afghanistan’s leading run getter in T20Is, is 42 runs away from coring 2000 T20I runs. He provided a quickfire start to Afghan batting innings by smashing 22 runs of 15 balls at a strike rate of 146.66. At Dubai as well, he has scored 382 runs in 8 innings which has 5 fifties in them. But if we look at Shahzad’s T20I career approximately 90 % of his T20I runs have come against Associate nations including Ireland in early part of his career. Against teams like Pakistan, India, West Indies, Sri Lanka, South Africa, England, and Bangladesh he hasn’t found his foot against these teams in 13 innings he has scored 199 runs at a Strike rate of 117.05
-
Oct 29, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Score: Most runs for AFG in UAE
1. Mohammad Shahzad: 1101 runs
2. Mohammad Nabi: 477 runs
3. Asghar Afghan: 399 runs
-
Oct 29, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Afghanistan vs Pakistan: Expect Najibullah Zadran to the x factor
Najibullah Zadran came at #4 against Scotland and smashed a fifty of just 30 balls. Zadran has scored 143 runs in 4 innings which includes consecutives fifties. He is the only batsman for Afghanistan to score multiple fifties in this year. Zadran has scored 388 runs in U.A.E. in 16 innings at a strike rate of 150.38. Only three batsmen have a strike rate of 150 plus with 300 runs scored in U.A.E. Furthermore, he has scored 172 runs in 8 innings in ICC T20 World cup at a strike rate of 156.36. His strike rate of 156.36 is the best among all the Afghanistan batsman with minimum 100 runs scored in T20 World Cup.
-
Oct 29, 2021 06:18 PM IST
AFG vs PAK Live: Most T20I runs for Pakistan in UAE
1. Mohammad Hafeez: 552 runs
2. Shoaib Malik: 475 runs
3. Babar Azam: 469 runs
-
Oct 29, 2021 06:15 PM IST
AFG vs PAK Live Score: Most wickets for Pakistan in T20Is
1.Shahid Afridi- 97 wickets
2. Saeed Ajmal- 88 wickets
3. Umar Gul- 87 wickets
-
Oct 29, 2021 06:12 PM IST
AFG vs PAK Live Score: Most wickets for Afghanistan in T20Is
1. Mohammad Nabi: 103 wickets
2. Rashid Khan: 103 wickets
3. Dawlat Zadran: 60 wickets
-
Oct 29, 2021 06:09 PM IST
T20 World Cup Live Score: Most runs for Pakistan in T20Is
1. Mohammad Hafeez: 2443 runs
2. Shoaib Malik: 2387 runs
3. Babar Azam: 2832 runs
-
Oct 29, 2021 06:06 PM IST
T20 World Cup: Most runs for Afghanistan in T20Is
- Mohammad Shahzad: 2515 runs
- Mohammad Nabi: 1852 runs
- Asghar Afghan: 1539 runs
-
Oct 29, 2021 06:03 PM IST
Afghanistan vs Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, another important man for PAK
Mohammad Rizwan has consistently performed well for his team in this year, in 16 innings he has scored 864 runs which is the most T20I runs scored by a batsman in any calendar year. He has smashed 8 fifties and a T20I ton with 9 fifty-plus scores he has most fifty-plus scores by a batsman in any calendar year. Out of the 16 innings 13 times Rizwan has scored 30 plus runs in an innings. Rizwan needs 8 more runs to complete 1000 T20I runs as an opener. He would be the 3rd opener for Pakistan to score 1000 T20I runs, if he gets these 8 runs in next match, he would be the Fastest PAK opener to score 1000 T20I runs. He is the leading run-getter for PAK in this T20 World cup so far.
-
Oct 29, 2021 06:00 PM IST
T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: AFGHANISTAN, WATCH OUT FOR SHAHEEN SHAH AFRIDI
Shaheen Shah Afridi has been impressive in the two matches in this T20 World Cup, he has provided the start which Pakistan need with the ball upfront. In the first game vs India he got a wicket in the very first over by dismissing Rohit Sharma whereas in the 2nd game against New Zealand he started the proceeding with a maiden over, In fact, Shaheen has bowled two maiden overs in T20Is this year. Afridi attacks the stumps with the new ball and traps the batsman in front of the stumps either in the form of LBW or Bowled. Out of the four wickets, two of them are Bowled and LBW. At Dubai in three matches, he has picked 8 wickets, which has two three wickets hauls in them.
-
Oct 29, 2021 05:57 PM IST
AFG vs PAK T20 Live: Top performers from the current squad
[PAK | AFG]
Most Prolific Batsmen: Mohammad Hafeez - 42 Runs | Najibullah Zadran - 38 Runs
Highest scores: 42* By Mohammad Hafeez On Dec 08, 2013 | 38 By Najibullah Zadran On Dec 08, 2013
-
Oct 29, 2021 05:54 PM IST
Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live: The story of Mohammad Hafeez
Pakistan’s leading run getter in T20Is hasn’t found form in this year, he has scored 117 runs in 10 innings in 2021 with only one score of 30 plus runs in it. At Dubai as well he has scored 353 runs in 17 innings, 8 times he has been dismissed in single digits scores here at Dubai. His only fifty came at this venue in the last match he played against New Zealand in 2018. In ICC T20 World Cup Hafeez has scored 437 runs in 23 innings at a SR of 106.32 which is just above run a ball. Pakistan and Afghanistan have only played each other once in T20Is back in 2013 and Hafeez played a match winning knock of 42* off 37 balls. Hafeez can be handy with the ball as well he has picked 61 wickets in 77 innings and has been economical, he bowls at an economy rate of 6.55. But due to his dicey recent form makes him a risky pick but an experienced campaigner like Hafeez can deliver anytime when his team needs him.
-
Oct 29, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Rashid Khan, the dangerman for AFG vs PAK
Caught by WK- 2 wickets- Percentage of wickets 2.02
Caught by fielder- 31 wickets- Percentage of wickets 31.31
Bowled- 33 wickets- Percentage of wickets 33.33
LBW- 22 wickets- Percentage of wickets 22.22
Stumped - 11 wickets- Percentage of wickets 11.11
-
Oct 29, 2021 05:48 PM IST
AFG vs PAK Live: Most T20I wickets in LBW
Protect your pads, Afghanistan batters.
Rashid Khan (AFG) 52 matches| 22 wickets
Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) 29 matches | 19 wickets
Ajantha Mendis (SL) 39 matches | 16 wickets
-
Oct 29, 2021 05:45 PM IST
AFG vs PAK Live Score: The story of Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan is one wicket away from completing 100 T20I wickets, he will the 4th bowler to reach this landmark. He will the quickest to achieve this feast, Rashid will be playing his 53rd T20I match, others to achieve this mark are: Lasith Malinga- 76 and Shakib and Southee did it- 84 matches. Rashid picked 4-for in his last match. He took 3 wickets in the form of Leg before wickets and one in bowled. Now Rashid has 22 wickets in the form of LBW which is the most wickets by a bowler in T20Is
-
Oct 29, 2021 05:40 PM IST
T20 World Cup Live Score: Highest Successful Run Chase in Dubai
1. Afghanistan -183/5 in 19.4 overs. Target: 180 against UAE
2. Pakistan - 154/5 in 19.4 overs. Target 154 against New Zealand
3. Ireland- 156/5 in 18.5 overs. Target 153 against Afghanistan
-
Oct 29, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Afghanistan vs Pakistan: Venues Insights Dubai, Part 2
Best Bowling Figures:
5/14 By Imad Wasim (Pakistan) Against West Indies In 2016.
Highest Partnership:
152 By Mohammad Rizwan And Babar Azam (Pakistan) For
1st Wicket Against India In 2021.
Win Rate Batting First:
50% (5 Won; 5 Lost)
-
Oct 29, 2021 05:30 PM IST
Afghanistan vs Pakistan: Venues Insights Dubai, Part 1
Highest Team Total:
211/3 By Sri Lanka Against Pakistan In 2013.
Lowest Team Total:
55/10 By West Indies Against England In 2021.
Highest Individual Score:
84 By Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka) Against Pakistan In 2013.
-
Oct 29, 2021 05:25 PM IST
AFG vs PAK: Last meeting
Afghanistan- 137/8 (20)
Pakistan- 138/4 (19.5)
-
Oct 29, 2021 05:20 PM IST
Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Score: Head-to-head
The two Asian sides have only played only one T20I against each other - in 2013. Pakistan won the match by 6 wickets
-
Oct 29, 2021 05:15 PM IST
T20 World Cup Live Score: Standings in Group 2 of AFG, PAK
Pakistan - 1ST 2 matches | 2 wins | 0 losses | 4 points
Afghanistan - 2ND 1 match | 1 win | 0 losses | 2 points
-
Oct 29, 2021 05:10 PM IST
AFG vs PAK Live: A growing rivalry
It is a well-known fact that there are political tensions between neighbours and Pakistan and Afghanistan. While, the players try to steer clear of it, the tempers often flate between the fans.
“The animosity between fans of the two teams erupted during their last exchange in the 2019 ODI World Cup at Headingley when punches were exchanged and things thrown. There was a pitch invasion too after the match before police intervened to calm things down.” (Full article)
-
Oct 29, 2021 05:05 PM IST
AFG vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the Super 12 game between Afghanistan and Pakistan being played at the Dubai International Stadium. Both sides, led by Mohammad Nabi and Babar Azam, respectively, are unbeaten. Hence, this game is going to be all the more exciting. Expect both sets of players to go out with all guns blazing. Can Nabi and Co. stop the Babar and men's winning momentum with a suprise win or will the “Men in Green” continue to their charge. Irrespective of the result, you are assured of some scintillating cricket. So, sit back and enjoy the action.
AFG vs PAK Live: Babar's PAK eye semifinals berth with win against Nabi's AFG
