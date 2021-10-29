AFG vs PAK Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021: Babar's Pakistan eye semifinals berth with win vs Nabi's Aghanistan

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Score: Expect this Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to be full of entertainment as two Asian powerhouses lock horns at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Babar Azam-Pakistan are squaring off against Mohammad Nabi's Afghanistan. While PAK are at the top of the Group 2 standings with two wins in two, neighbours AFG are second after winning their opening encounter. Hence, the fact that both teams are unbeaten so far is why there is so much to look forward to in the AFG vs PAK encounter. Can the unpredictable Afghanistan side stop Babar and Co. in their tracks? As they say, we shall soon find out.

