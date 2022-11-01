Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: AFG captain Nabi wins toss, opts to bat vs SL in must-win clash
- Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022 Today's Match: Afghanistan have won the toss and opted to bat vs Sri Lanka in the Super 12 Stage, on Tuesday. Follow live score and latest updates of AFG vs SL, straight The Gabba in Brisbane.
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022, Live Score and Latest Updates: Afghanistan face Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Stage fixture at The Gabba in Brisbane, on Tuesday. Both teams are currently bottom of Group 1 and will be eyeing for survival. Afghanistan have registered only two points from three games, with two of their fixtures getting washed out. On the other hand, Sri Lanka have managed to grab one win and crashed to two defeats. The Dasun Shanaka-led side are level on points with the Afghans and will be hoping for a win as the team which loses this match is almost guaranteed to miss out on the next round. Also, winning the match could miss out on having any impact, with both sides needing to rely on luck for qualifying.
Tue, 01 Nov 2022 09:32 AM
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: The action begins!
Gurbaz and Ghani to open for Afghanistan. Rajitha to bowl for Sri Lanka.
Tue, 01 Nov 2022 09:09 AM
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Playing XIs
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha
Tue, 01 Nov 2022 09:06 AM
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: 'Important to bounce back', says Dasun Shanaka
After toss, SL captain Shanaka said, "We would have batted as well. We have one change. It is important to bounce back. We are a good fielding side. We need to lift our confidence on the field. We are still in the competition and we need to win."
Tue, 01 Nov 2022 09:05 AM
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: 'It is a used pitch', says the AFG captain
After the toss, Nabi said, "It is a used pitch. Best to put runs on the board. Everyone is fine. Only Zazai is missing. Naib is in. The last two games were wash out. The weather should be good in the afternoon. Mujeeb gets us early wickets."
Tue, 01 Nov 2022 09:03 AM
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Afghanistan win toss, opt to bat
Afghanistan captain Nabi has won the toss and opted to bat vs Sri Lanka.
Tue, 01 Nov 2022 08:56 AM
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Weather report
According to weather reports, the temperature in Brisbane will be around 23 degrees Celsius during the day and fall to 14 degrees at night. Also, there is a high chance of rain.
Tue, 01 Nov 2022 08:48 AM
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Head-to-head
Sri Lanka lead 2-1 vs Afghanistan in head-to-head. In T20 World Cup, they have faced each other only once with Sri Lanka coming out on top.
Tue, 01 Nov 2022 08:47 AM
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: 'Our mentality is very good', said SL's Kasun Rajitha
Ahead of the match, Rajitha said, "We know we're the Asian champions. We are using that for confidence. Our mentality is very good. We are trying to bounce back from the match against New Zealand".
Tue, 01 Nov 2022 08:47 AM
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: 'We'll be fresh', said Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott
"I think we'll be fresh. We will have a lot of energy going into the game, so it's exciting times. We've played here in a pre-tournament game, and had that experience. And we had over two weeks preparing here in Brisbane. It's a little bit warmer now than it was when we were here preparing for the tournament", said Trott, ahead of the game.
Tue, 01 Nov 2022 08:47 AM
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Squads
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Saleem Safi
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Asitha Fernando
Tue, 01 Nov 2022 08:04 AM
