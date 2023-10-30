Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Upbeat AFG, SL look to keep up top 4 hopes

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are two sides have probably been among the most impressive in terms of teams that have not been able to cement themselves in the top four. Both teams came in with minimal expectations and stunned a couple of favourites along the way to keep the top four spots well within their reach.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023:(ICC Twitter)

Sri Lanka may have had a good year overall in ODI cricket but the way their batting collapsed against India in the Asia Cup final doused any expectations that fans may have been developing of them having a shout at getting into the top four. This was tempered even further by the fact that they started the tournament with a hat-trick of losses. However, they then bounced back with back to back wins, with the second of those being against beleaguered defending champions England.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, never had anything to lose. The fact that they made it without having to go through the qualifiers, unlike Sri Lanka, itself was an achievement considering how little ODI cricket they get to play. They were expected to get at least a couple of wins under their belt but no one really expected those to come against England and Pakistan. The latter of those two results sent Pakistan into all kinds of existential turmoil and conversely, there is a lot of positivity flowing around the Afghanistan camp ahead of this game.

Here are some pointers around the AFG vs SL match:

- Both teams have won two matches and lost three

- Sri Lanka have a net run rate of -0.205, thus putting them above Afghanistan (-0.969)

- Both teams are four points behind fourth-placed Australia

- Lahiru Kumara has been ruled out of the tournament and has been replaced by Dushmantha Chameera

- Afghanistan could consider bringing Fazalhaq Farooqi back for Noor Ahmad