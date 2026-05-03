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After a welcoming long break, bowling coach Tim Southee hopes KKR pick up where they left off

KKR have won their last two games, but now going forward, every match is a do-or-die contest for them.

Updated on: May 03, 2026 10:22 am IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Now the equation is very simple for Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2026 Indian Premier League. Having tasted five defeats, two wins and a washout, going forward, they will have to win every game to stay in contention for the play-offs. Only one defeat could bring down the curtains on their campaign.

KKR bowlers have done well in the last couple of games.

After a week-long break, Ajinkya Rahane’s men are back in action this afternoon, and they are up against one of the fiercest sides in the league, Sunrisers Hyderabad, in their own den at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Also Read: KKR remain tight-lipped over Matheesha Pathirana's availability for SRH contest, guessing game continues

Before heading into the break, KKR were on some kind of spree. They won back-to-back games against Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants (in Super Over). Ahead of their tie on Sunday, KKR bowling coach Tim Southee confirmed the team was feeling good after the break and was now looking to pick up where it left off.

“We know how dangerous this side has been, particularly their top three and then the likes of Klaasen and the rest through the middle. I just see the game as a great opportunity for our bowlers.

“I think we bowled reasonably well to them in the first fixture against them [which they lost]. Anytime you come up against dangerous batters, it's always a great challenge for bowlers. I'm sure here we know it's a pretty good wicket. As a bowling group, they're excited for a big opportunity tomorrow,” he said.

KKR are presently 8th on the points table. SRH, on the other hand, are third-placed, only behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru (on net run rate) and leaders Punjab Kings.

Finally, Southee agreed that the powerplay performances were crucial for his team on Sunday afternoon, saying the teams that had done well in the first six overs this season — in batting as well as bowling — more often than not, came out on top.

 
Tim Southee indian premier league sunrisers hyderabad kolkata knight riders
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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