Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

After bashing against India, "big McCullum fan" Jos Buttler says England wants to be "aggressive"

ANI |
Jan 23, 2025 04:02 AM IST

In the battle of heavyweights where a high-scoring run-fest looked destined, English batters came under the weather. India's perfectly executed plan quickly overwhelmed England's established stars in the T20I format.

Kolkata [India], : After the white-ball era of 'Bazball' began with a shambolic performance at Eden Gardens, England captain Jos Buttler iterated the stance of his team that wants to become "aggressive" and "watchable".

After bashing against India, "big McCullum fan" Jos Buttler says England wants to be "aggressive"
After bashing against India, "big McCullum fan" Jos Buttler says England wants to be "aggressive"

In the battle of heavyweights where a high-scoring run-fest looked destined, English batters came under the weather. India's perfectly executed plan quickly overwhelmed England's established stars in the T20I format.

Even though the toss fell in India's favour, England were expected to hit the high 180s, considering the firepower they held within their arsenal. Buttler quickly identified the best possible route for picking up runs, but it wasn't the case for the rest of his compatriots.

Arshdeep Singh's searing pace left England without its openers, Ben Duckett and Phil Salt. Varun Chakravarthy, a local hero at Eden Gardens, laid the perfect trap with his mysterious googly. Wickets kept tumbling, and Buttler's valiant 68 could only lift England to 132 in 20 overs.

While England would certainly need to reflect on its batting approach, tearaways Mark Wood and Jofra Archer offered some reprieve with their scorching spells.

"There was a little in the wicket early on didn't expect that, but if you came through that phase, it was a good pitch and a fast-scoring ground. Some really good players in there, we'll be better for the run-out. Jof looked good, and Mark Wood bowled fast. It was exciting," Buttler said in the post-match presentation.

Even though it wasn't the start that England would have expected, Buttler didn't shy away from expressing his admiration for new white-ball head coach Brendon McCullum.

"We want to be aggressive and watchable, but venue to venue got to assess conditions. Enjoyment of the game is always there. I'm enjoying the environment. I'm a big McCullum fan and always have been. Enjoying working with him," he concluded.

After succumbing to a 7-wicket defeat in the series opener, England will aim to bounce back as the T20I action now shifts to Chennai.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On