Kolkata [India], : After the white-ball era of 'Bazball' began with a shambolic performance at Eden Gardens, England captain Jos Buttler iterated the stance of his team that wants to become "aggressive" and "watchable". After bashing against India, "big McCullum fan" Jos Buttler says England wants to be "aggressive"

In the battle of heavyweights where a high-scoring run-fest looked destined, English batters came under the weather. India's perfectly executed plan quickly overwhelmed England's established stars in the T20I format.

Even though the toss fell in India's favour, England were expected to hit the high 180s, considering the firepower they held within their arsenal. Buttler quickly identified the best possible route for picking up runs, but it wasn't the case for the rest of his compatriots.

Arshdeep Singh's searing pace left England without its openers, Ben Duckett and Phil Salt. Varun Chakravarthy, a local hero at Eden Gardens, laid the perfect trap with his mysterious googly. Wickets kept tumbling, and Buttler's valiant 68 could only lift England to 132 in 20 overs.

While England would certainly need to reflect on its batting approach, tearaways Mark Wood and Jofra Archer offered some reprieve with their scorching spells.

"There was a little in the wicket early on didn't expect that, but if you came through that phase, it was a good pitch and a fast-scoring ground. Some really good players in there, we'll be better for the run-out. Jof looked good, and Mark Wood bowled fast. It was exciting," Buttler said in the post-match presentation.

Even though it wasn't the start that England would have expected, Buttler didn't shy away from expressing his admiration for new white-ball head coach Brendon McCullum.

"We want to be aggressive and watchable, but venue to venue got to assess conditions. Enjoyment of the game is always there. I'm enjoying the environment. I'm a big McCullum fan and always have been. Enjoying working with him," he concluded.

After succumbing to a 7-wicket defeat in the series opener, England will aim to bounce back as the T20I action now shifts to Chennai.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.