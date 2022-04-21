'He has much more to give to West Indies': After Gayle, Sunil Narine expresses shock on Kieron Pollard's retirement

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard left his fans surprised on Wednesday evening by announcing retirement from international cricket. Not only the fans, West Indies legend Chris Gayle too was shocked by the decision.

“Can’t believe you retired before me @KieronPollard55,” Gayle tweeted.

Sharing his thoughts on the subject, another West Indies teammate of his, Sunil Narine, expressed similar feelings. The spinner believes Pollard still had a lot to contribute to West Indies cricket but respected his decision.

“It’s sad, I think he has much more to give to West Indies, but I think he himself has to know when it’s time, and that’s what is important. I wish him all the best in his future endeavours and whatever tournament he is playing and I’m sure he will have lots of success. He still has a good fan base and I hope he enjoys it,” expressed Narine in a video posted by the Kolkata Knight Riders on social media.

“They love to see him play in West Indies, but he knows best. I think he is going to focus more on T20 cricket around the world and I think he enjoys it a lot. There is a lot more cricket in Pollard. It’s not the end and I am definitely sure that there is more excitement to come,” he added.

Pollard is considered as one of the most destructive custodian with the bat, especially in the shorter format. He in fact also holds the record of smashing six consecutive maximums in a T20I match against Sri Lanka, a feat which he achieved last year.

He was also part of the West Indies team, which won the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup in 2012 after defeating Sri Lanka in the finals.

Pollard made his international debut for West Indies during the 2007 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, following which he went to feature in 123 ODIs. He scored 2,706 runs and claimed 55 wickets in this format.

Pollard's T20I debut came in the following year against Australia. In a total of 101 T20I appearances, Pollard accumulated 1,569 runs, which include 99 sixes. He also has 42 wickets under his name in the shortest format of the game.