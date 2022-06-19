‘Don’t ever doubt that': After Dinesh Karthik's stellar show, old exchange between him and Rohit Sharma go viral

Dinesh Karthik's stellar campaign with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) saw him make a comeback to the national side and the 37-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has been making the opportunity count. Batting at a strike-rate of 158.62, Karthik has so far accumulated 92 runs, striking eleven 4s and four 6s performing the finisher's role quite brilliantly.

In fact in the fourth T20I in Rajkot, which India won by 82 runs, Karthik smashed 55 off 27 balls and soon after his knock an old chat between the wicketkeeper and Rohit Sharma has surfaced on social media.

The exchange between the two cricketers is on an Instagram post shared by Karthik, while he was commentating during India's tour of England.

Karthik had captioned the photo: “Just me being me” with a ‘blessed’ emoticon, and the India opener dropped a comment saying: “You still have some cricket left. FYI!”

Responding to Rohit’s comment, Karthik then wrote: “Don’t ever doubt that sham” with a wink emoticon.

The screenshot of the chat which is going viral on social media

Karthik was roped in by RCB for ₹5.5 crore in the IPL mega auction held earlier this year. Playing for the Bengaluru outfit, the 37-year-old amassed 330 runs from 16 encounters at a strike-rate of 183.33.

"For about three years, I've been looking from outside. I've been looking in how special feeling it is to be a part of this team. I am enjoying and very grateful for every second I am here. The urge, the fire in the belly in terms of wanting to come back here, wear the national colours and represent the India team is something that I dream of everyday, and that is what has kept me going for the last decade or so," Karthik said in a video uploaded by BCCI on Twitter.

