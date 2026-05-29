After finishing last, Rishabh Pant steps down as LSG skipper

Rishabh Pant has stepped down as captain of Lucknow Super Giants, who finished at the bottom of the table with just eight points in the IPL 2026, the franchise confirmed on Friday. Rishabh Pant. (REUTERS)

Tom Moody, LSG’s director of cricket, said: “Rishabh approached the franchisee with this request and we have respectfully accepted it. These decisions are never easy. We are grateful for everything Rishabh has brought to this dressing room as captain. Our focus now is on the collective — rebuilding and restructuring to reach the best standards.”

From a performance perspective, Pant must rebuild confidence with the bat and perhaps a simplified role at the crease that lets him focus purely on scoring.

Pant’s IPL 2026 season has been below the standards fans and selectors expect. Once hailed for his match-defining hitting and fearless leadership, Pant, who was bought by the franchise for ₹27 crore in 2025, struggled to find consistent form this season, producing a string of low scores and failing to provide the late-innings impetus LSG needed in several tight chases.

His strike-rate dipped at crucial moments, and what had often been an instinctive ability to read bowling plans seemed blunted by tentative footwork and a growing hesitation against both pace and spin. Those on-field struggles translated into pressure off the field and a dressing room used to being led from the front now had to re-adjust to a captain trying to find runs and clarity simultaneously.

For Pant’s career trajectory, this moment could be pivotal. Relinquishing captaincy has precedent as a catalyst for renewed batting form and without the dual burden of leadership, some players rediscover their instinctive game. The franchise’s public gratitude, coupled with Moody’s emphasis on collective improvement, should ease pressure on Pant while making clear that standards remain high.