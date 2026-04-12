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After his best IPL figures, Prasidh Krishna credits fellow GT bowlers and speaks of reaping ‘laurels’ of their hard work

The India bowler took 4/28 to help GT restrict LSG to a substandard 164/8 in their own den at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Updated on: Apr 12, 2026 09:08 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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The spotlight is back on Prasidh Krishna. The last couple of IPL matches have been extremely fruitful for him, and it has to be said that the way he bowled that last over against Delhi Capitals and defended two off two balls… it really has done his confidence a world of good. On Sunday afternoon against Lucknow Super Giants, he picked up where he had left off a few days ago at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital.

Prasidh Krishna was the star of the show.(REUTERS)

After GT won the toss and decided to have a bowl at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Krishna was just unstoppable. He came up with his best bowling figures in the Indian Premier League (IPL): 4/28. And he reeled in all the big fishes in the LSG team, namely, Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran and Mukul Choudhary, who had smashed a 27-ball 54 not out in his team’s previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders and snatched his bunch a famous victory from the jaws of defeat.

Also Read: ‘If any player beats an umpire mistakenly, what happens?’: Allrounder banned for threatening post against the custodians

Krishna, who has been in India’s Test and ODI scheme of things for some time now, however, didn’t look too pleased with the fact that the match was held in the afternoon in very hot conditions. But then a win takes away all disquiet. “It was a little tiring in the afternoon for sure. But happy to win, it takes care of everything," he said.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Home / Cricket News / After his best IPL figures, Prasidh Krishna credits fellow GT bowlers and speaks of reaping ‘laurels’ of their hard work
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