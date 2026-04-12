After his best IPL figures, Prasidh Krishna credits fellow GT bowlers and speaks of reaping ‘laurels’ of their hard work

The spotlight is back on Prasidh Krishna. The last couple of IPL matches have been extremely fruitful for him, and it has to be said that the way he bowled that last over against Delhi Capitals and defended two off two balls… it really has done his confidence a world of good. On Sunday afternoon against Lucknow Super Giants, he picked up where he had left off a few days ago at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital. Prasidh Krishna was the star of the show. (REUTERS)

After GT won the toss and decided to have a bowl at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Krishna was just unstoppable. He came up with his best bowling figures in the Indian Premier League (IPL): 4/28. And he reeled in all the big fishes in the LSG team, namely, Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran and Mukul Choudhary, who had smashed a 27-ball 54 not out in his team’s previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders and snatched his bunch a famous victory from the jaws of defeat.

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Krishna was understandably pleased with his performance, particularly because it had ended in a GT win. However, he credited his fellow bowlers in the team for applying relentless pressure on LSG’s batsmen from the other end. "I think the most important thing was the victory for us. We worked really hard and were doing a lot of things right, and we always look to play a good brand of cricket, and I think I am just here taking the laurels of all the pressure created by all the other bowlers,” Krishna said after winning the Man-of-the-Match award. GT chased down 165 in the 19th over

Slow deliveries make Krishna more potent! The 30-year-old lanky fast bowler bowled a lot of slow deliveries in the match, keeping the LSG batsmen guessing all the time. He said he had done a lot of practice bowling those deliveries in the nets and that he was happy that all his efforts had paid dividends. “Definitely a lot of practice. You need to bowl a lot of them in the nets and feel good about it before bringing it out in a game. It does take a lot of hard work, a lot of time, a lot of effort in the nets, a tired body, and one day you get the fruits of it,” he said.

Krishna, who has been in India’s Test and ODI scheme of things for some time now, however, didn’t look too pleased with the fact that the match was held in the afternoon in very hot conditions. But then a win takes away all disquiet. “It was a little tiring in the afternoon for sure. But happy to win, it takes care of everything," he said.