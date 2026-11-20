India’s leadership group might not acknowledge so, especially after the concerted public outcry, but dropping the seasoned Mohammed Siraj for the first Test against New Zealand was a huge mistake. Despite going in with a four-pronged specialist pace attack for the first time since Cape Town in January 2024, the think-tank couldn’t accommodate the Hyderabadi with 144 wickets from 48 Tests in the playing XI.

Akash Deep finished with 3 wickets. (AFP)

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It is learnt that influential members of the leadership group weren’t thrilled that Siraj was off-pace, in every sense of the term, in the two-Test series in Sri Lanka in August, reason enough to overlook excellent previous performances, including in England when he stepped up in victories in Birmingham and at The Oval in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence. Semi-officially, the word is that they wanted pacers who could contribute with the bat, hence the nod for Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep, ahead of the 32-year-old Siraj and alongside Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.

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Also Read: Wellington Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, the prizefighter, gives India a head start

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Deep Dive Why was Mohammed Siraj left out of India's first Test XI against New Zealand? The team management was reportedly concerned about Siraj’s pace in the Sri Lanka series and wanted bowlers who could contribute with the bat. Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj were selected alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna. How did Akash Deep dismiss Glenn Phillips in the Wellington Test? Bowling from wide of the crease, Deep angled the ball into Phillips and got it to straighten slightly, beating his defence and hitting the top of off stump. Deep said he stuck to his plan and put extra effort into that delivery. Why did former players question India's decision to omit Mohammed Siraj? Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri and Simon Doull questioned the omission, citing Siraj’s experience, aggression and record of performing for India overseas. Gavaskar also said he had seen no clear problem with Siraj’s bowling rhythm.

{{^usCountry}} Kamboj had a debut to forget in Manchester last July, barely touching 130 kmph and finishing with unflattering figures of one for 89 from 18 overs in his only bowl. Akash, who had a decent tour of England topped ironically by a crucial 66 as nightwatchman in the Oval victory, hadn’t played for the country since then. As day one unfolded at the Basin Reserve and India struggled to impose themselves once the ball got old and New Zealand wriggled out of the depths of 70 for five, the clamour for Siraj grew. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kamboj had a debut to forget in Manchester last July, barely touching 130 kmph and finishing with unflattering figures of one for 89 from 18 overs in his only bowl. Akash, who had a decent tour of England topped ironically by a crucial 66 as nightwatchman in the Oval victory, hadn’t played for the country since then. As day one unfolded at the Basin Reserve and India struggled to impose themselves once the ball got old and New Zealand wriggled out of the depths of 70 for five, the clamour for Siraj grew. {{/usCountry}}

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With Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips gradually retrieving the situation, Shubman Gill needed someone to hold one end up. Bumrah was obviously the key attacking weapon while Prasidh was being used as the enforcer, his height and pace once again unfairly burdening him with the short-ball ploy that really isn’t his forte. Like at Old Trafford, Kamboj’s pace dropped significantly as the day wore on. Fortunately for India, Akash stepped up to the plate, providing the control which ensured that even if India didn’t get wickets, they didn’t allow the game to get away.

A late bloomer

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Akash is a bit of a late bloomer, not making his Test debut until past his 27th birthday. He made an instant impact with three for 83 against England in Ranchi in February 2024, making light of being no-balled after sending Zak Crawley’s stumps for a walk. But injuries and Akash have never been mutually exclusive, so he spent as much time off the park as on it subsequently.

Things seemed to have taken a turn for the better in England when, replacing Bumrah at Edgbaston, he took four for 88 and six for 99 to bowl India to a series-levelling win in the second Test. The rest of the series was disappointing -- just three wickets from 68 further overs, no more than a bit part with the ball at The Oval, when Siraj (hear, hear) and Prasidh were forced to do the heavy lifting with the series on the line.

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Akash wasn’t required for the home series against West Indies and South Africa, but given his history with injuries, it was no surprise that he did his back in this February while playing for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, the injury keeping him out of action for more than eight months. A significant portion of that period was spent rehabilitating at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, his morale boosted by messages of support and encouragement from Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Akash impressed the selectors enough on his comeback in the Irani Cup for Rest of India (six wickets in the match) against J&K to be picked in both the India ‘A’ side that played its Kiwi counterparts in three unofficial ‘Tests’, and in the Test squad. In the two ‘A’ matches where he bowled, he took only three wickets, but 68 in the second game was perhaps the clincher as he was named in the XI for Wellington.

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Brought on as first change, he got lucky in his first spell when Rachin Ravindra played a terrible stroke to a wide ball and was caught behind. But otherwise, Akash made his own luck. As the ball got softer and stopped doing anything of note, he cut out all frills and focused on discipline. Attacking the stumps, he kept Nicholls and Phillips quiet for long periods without being rewarded for his perseverance, but his time would come on Friday.

The sixth-wicket stand was worth 216 when, bowling from wide of the crease, Akash slanted a ball into Phillips and got it to straighten just a little, scream past the outside edge and hit the top of off – a dream dismissal celebrated with the gusto it deserved. Kyle Jamieson was caught in no-man’s land as a short ball didn’t climb as much as he expected it to, helping Akash finish with three for 53 from 23 well-crafted overs. Welcome back, Akash, and thank you, the team management might have been tempted to say, as much in relief as delight after having partially dodged the no-Siraj bullet. For the time being.

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