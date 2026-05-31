...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

After IPL nightmare, Mitchell Santner declared fit to play in the first Test against England next week

It was a freakish injury that Santner suffered in April, and days later, he had to leave the league.

Updated on: May 31, 2026 06:39 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
Advertisement

Ahead of the first Test against England, New Zealand have received a big boost as their star player Mitchell Santner has been declared fit to play at Lord's from June 4.

Mitchell Santner's injury was a big blow to Mumbai Indians.(PTI)

Santner picked up a shoulder injury in the Indian Premier League playing for Mumbai Indians. He had to leave the tournament days later. Initially, he had been ruled out of the first Test, but now, as it turns out, he has recovered just in time.

Also Read: ‘He is thinking the whole thing is a great joke’: David Warner slammed for his Instagram post

34-year-old Santner is New Zealand's white-ball captain, and earlier this year, he led his team to a runners-up finish in the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Santner brings a lot to the table. He is a fantastic left-arm spinner and can turn the complexion of the game through his batting too. He averages almost 26 in Test cricket and has scored a century and four fifties in the 32 Tests that he has played to date.

Freakish injury cut short his IPL stay!

Anyway, New Zealand will be happy that their star performer has recovered in time ahead of a three-game series, which is going to test them not a little.

New Zealand squad to play England: Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Devon Conway, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears (travelling reserve), Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Kane Williamson, Will Young

 
mitchell santner
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Final 2026.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Final 2026.
Home / Cricket News / After IPL nightmare, Mitchell Santner declared fit to play in the first Test against England next week
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.