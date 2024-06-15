Florida [USA], : After sealing a spot in the Super 8 of the ongoing T20 World Cup, the USA directly qualified for the 2026 edition of the tournament. After sealing spot in Super 8, USA directly qualify for T20 World Cup 2026

The T20 World Cup 2026 will be held in India and Sri Lanka. Both teams will directly qualify for the tournament being the hosts of the marquee event. Seven other teams in the Super 8 will directly qualify for the tournament. The three highest-ranked teams in the ICC T20I rankings outside of these teams as of June 30, 2024, will qualify for the tournament.

According to the ICC, teams that finish in the Top 8 will receive direct qualification for the next edition of the tournament. The tournament will feature 20 teams, with 12 earning direct qualification, and eight teams will be decided through the ICC's regional qualifier pathway.

The USA confirmed their qualification after their final group stage game against Ireland in Florida on Friday got washed out due to rain.

The USA's confirmation in the next round meant that Pakistan and Ireland were knocked out of the tournament.

The other teams will begin their journey to determine the participating nations in the 2026 edition, with the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Sub Regional Qualifier A set to commence in Rome on Sunday.

Two venues in the Italian capital will play host to 10 teams that are aiming to advance to the next round of qualification - the Europe Qualifier, which will be held next year.

A total of 24 matches will take place across seven days of competition across the Roma Cricket Ground and the Simar Cricket Ground. Italy will welcome Austria, France, Hungary, the Isle of Man, Israel, Luxembourg, Portugal, Romania, and Turkey.

Similarly, Sub Regional Qualifiers will be held across other ICC regions later in 2024, with their respective regional finals also being held in 2025.

