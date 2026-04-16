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After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma next to appear with heavily strapped hamstring; role in MI vs PBKS remains a doubt

Rohit Sharma is reportedly set to miss MI's match against PBKS, but was nonetheless spotted undergoing some light training sessions on the eve of the game.

Updated on: Apr 16, 2026 08:30 am IST
Written by Kartikay Dutta
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Rohit Sharma's participation in Mumbai Indians’ forthcoming match against Punjab Kings remains very murky, as yesterday’s reports regarding his unavailability for the match have been followed of images of the top order batter having a session in the nets.

Rohit Sharma is attended to by MI's medical and support staff, with heavy strapping on his left thigh.(PTI)

Rohit suffered a hamstring injury while batting for MI in their heavy loss against RCB over the weekend. He was forced to retire hurt mid-innings. Subsequently, Rohit missed a nets session for Mumbai earlier this week as he attempted to recover. While MI fans might have hoped to see their talismanic opener return, reports followed that as a precautionary measure, the team would ask Rohit to take a game off.

However, despite those reports, Rohit was spotted partaking in training drills, physical drills, and some easygoing batting as well. While Rohit wasn't up to full speed during the training session, his participation in the first place could mean that he starts as an option, potentially as an impact player.

Keen eye by medical staff

What MI’s tactical plan in Rohit’s potential absence will be remains to be seen. Bringing Quinton de Kock in could prove to be tricky due to overseas combinations, so a promotion for Naman Dhir to the top of the order could be on the cards, while middle order stalwarts like Tilak Varma or Suryakumar Yadav might see opening as an opportunity to finally kickstart their season.

MI are second from bottom in the table, with an initial win followed by 3 consecutive losses.

 
hamstring injury rohit sharma punjab kings mumbai indians
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma next to appear with heavily strapped hamstring; role in MI vs PBKS remains a doubt
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