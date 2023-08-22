After Yuzvendra Chahal, wife Dhanashree shares 'serious note' taking dig at India star's Asia Cup snub

There one one big notable omission from India's 17-member Asia Cup squad that was announced by the BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar, in presence of captain Rohit Sharma, on Monday in New Delhi, as Yuzvendra Chahal was omitted. Since the start of 2021, only five bowlers have appeared in more than 15 ODIs for India - Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya and Chahal. And while the other four made it to the Asia Cup squad, Chahal was dropped, leading to a social-media furore and few veterans even disappointed at the call. Chahal later reacted with a positive post on X, but his wife Dhanashree Verma shared a "serious note" on Instagram taking a dig at the snub.

Dhanashree let out her disappointment in Chahal getting overlooked for the continental even

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With India picking as many as six pace-bowling options including all-rounder Hardik, one spinner had to make the way and unfortunately it was Chahal who paid the price as the selectors roped in Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav for the role.

Moments after the big announcement, Chahal took to Twitter to share a positive reaction using emoticons which implied that the sun will rise again. It was similar to what Rohit had shared back in 2018 after being snubbed from the England series.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Dhanashree let out her disappointment in Chahal getting overlooked for the continental event as she took to Instagram to share a cryptic story. It read: "Now I have started to question this on a serious note. If being super submissive & introvert can be harmful for your work growth? Or do we all have to be an extrovert & street smart savvy to grow in life?”

Dhanashree reacts to Chahal being snubbed for Asia Cup

Ajit Agarkar explains Chahal's omission

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 18 appearances since 2021, Chhal picked 29 wickets at 26.62 with three four-wicket hauls. Despite an impressive run, the spinner was left out with Agarkar explaining that only one primary-spin bowler could fit into the squad after Jadeja and Axar, both of whom offer their batting abilities, and Kuldeep stood ahead in the race.

“Axar Patel has done really well. He can bat too. Kuldeep Yadav has had a fantastic run to this point. So someone had to miss out. Kuldeep is currently a little ahead of him (Chahal),” Agarkar said in the press conference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON