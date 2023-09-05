Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Defending champions SL look to seal Super Fours spot

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Such is the format of the Asia Cup that Sri Lanka have won the only game they played thus far but could be knocked out if they don't win against Afghanistan. Conversely, Afghanistan have lost the only game they have played thus but could still make it if they win this. Afghanistan are no pushovers but defending champions Sri Lanka are the firm favourites going into this match on a Lahore pitch that favours batters. Both sides have had their batting issues and their bowling units are well-matched, with the only exception being that Sri Lanka, or any team in the world for that matter, don't have a bowler of Rashid Khan's caliber.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup 2023: (AFP)