Ahead of WTC final, BCCI shares video of Ravi Shastri's stirring speech after historic Gabba Test - WATCH

Indian cricket fans are excited for the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand. It is the culmination of the incredible journey that the Indian cricket team has gone through in the last two years. Faced with multiple obstacles, Team India have managed to thrive to become the top team on the WTC points table.

One of the most historic Test wins in Indian cricket history happened during this period. India managed to overcome the adversity of missing several first-team members to become the first team to beat Australia at the Gabba since 1988. Despite missing several key players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and Hanuma Vihari, the Indian cricket team still managed to defeat Australia to win the Test series 2-1 in Brisbane.

It was a historic Test match and the memory of Pant hitting a four to win the game will forever be etched in the memory of Indian cricket fans. The role played by head coach Ravi Shastri of managing several young players has been lauded by the cricketing fraternity.

The BCCI recently shared a video of him giving a speech to the Indian cricket team after their win over Australia at Gabba. The board shared it ahead of the WTC final.

“The Big Day is here! Get behind #TeamIndia & show your support as they take on New Zealand in #WTC21 Final in a few hours from now!" said the BCCI caption on Twitter.

"Guys, I have tears in my eyes. The courage, resolve, the spirit you guys have shown is unreal. Not for once, you were down. Injuries, 36 all-out, but you had the self-belief. It doesn't come overnight. It has happened over a period of time. The whole world will stand up and salute you so remember what you guys have done today,” Shastri said in the video.

"Believe that things can happen. Don't count your chickens. Till the game is over, be focussed and have the belief whether you are batting or bowling."

The first day of the WTC final was washed out due to rain. ICC have a reserve day in case the match doesn’t finish in five days. Fans will be hoping for the action to resume in the all-important Test match on Saturday.