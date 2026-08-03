Aiden Markram not bothered by vacant LSG captaincy: ‘They can decide whatever they think is best’

Lucknow Super Giants batsman Aiden Markram ain’t thinking too much about the vacant captaincy role at the franchise after Rishabh Pant left for Delhi Capitals after the 2026 season. Markram has been captaining South Africa for some time now and appears an automatic choice but then there is also all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who has been captaining Australia in the shortest format since 2024. So, one of them is likely to get the role. What can go in the Aussie’s favour however is that he had a good last season with the bat: 467 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 162.15. He was one of the few players from LSG who made some kind of impression.

Aiden Markram with head coach Justin Langer. (ANI Picture Service)

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But Markram is least bothered. "I've got no idea," Markram told Cricinfo. "They can decide whatever they think is best. There are some quality leaders in that group that we have there, so I'm not too fussed about it. Whoever gets it, I'm sure will take it on and do a good job, but the thoughts haven't been there just yet," he added.

Markram is currently playing in the Hundred in England, where he is captaining Manchester Super Giants, which is co-owned by the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, the owners of Lucknow Super Giants. Sharing his captaincy experience so far, Markram said. "It comes with its challenges, but it's been awesome. I've thoroughly enjoyed it. It obviously helps a lot to have guys like Jos [Buttler] around. He's helped me quite a bit.

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{{^usCountry}} "It's obviously much quicker, and still the idea of 10 balls from one side [is a challenge]. You sometimes think you've snuck five in, and you remember there's still another five to the short side, or whatever it might be. But good fun, great comp, great standard as well, so I'm thoroughly enjoying it." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It's obviously much quicker, and still the idea of 10 balls from one side [is a challenge]. You sometimes think you've snuck five in, and you remember there's still another five to the short side, or whatever it might be. But good fun, great comp, great standard as well, so I'm thoroughly enjoying it." {{/usCountry}}

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In their five games so far, MSG have won two and lost three. On the points table, they are currently placed fifth. If Markram can inspire them from here to a great finish at the end of the tournament, his chances of LSG captaincy will go up manifold. But if like LSG, who finished last in the 10-team IPL earlier in the year, MSG fail to make an impression, the IPL franchise may decide to look at other options available to them.

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