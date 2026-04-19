Ajinkya Rahane crisis deepens after second-straight duck as KKR slide into captaincy fix in season of no respite

The Ajinkya Rahane crisis has gone from bad to worse in a season of no respite for Kolkata Knight Riders, who sit at the bottom of the points table without a win as IPL 2026 nears the halfway mark. On Sunday, on a tricky Eden Gardens surface, the captain was dismissed for a second consecutive duck, falling to the second ball he faced against Rajasthan Royals. Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper Ajinkya Rahane scored 152 runs in seven innings (ANI Pic Service)

This came just two days after a golden duck against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. KKR lost that match and, barring a rain-abandoned fixture earlier this month, have now been beaten in all five completed games this season — with a sixth seemingly slipping away.

At the heart of this forgettable campaign has been Rahane, both as captain and batter.

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In seven innings, he has scored 152 runs at an average of 30.40 and a strike rate of 147.57. The numbers include two ducks, two other single-digit scores and just one fifty, which came at the start of the season. His approach at the top has come under scrutiny in a format that has evolved rapidly, while his boundary count — nine sixes and eight fours — underlines the lack of consistent impact.

Add to that a string of questionable on-field decisions, and KKR find themselves in a deepening crisis, with serious questions over Rahane’s place in the XI, let alone his role as captain.

What should KKR do? Realistically, Kolkata’s problems stem from decisions made at the auction table in late 2024. Letting go of Shreyas Iyer, the one who led KKR to a title haul after 10 years, without a clear leadership succession plan has left a void that remains unfilled.

The Rahane appointment appeared more reactive than strategic, with big-signing Venkatesh Iyer named his deputy. As the latter floundered, KKR parted ways with another Iyer as well, and the current IPL 2026 season has only amplified those initial missteps.

Are there alternatives? Rinku Singh, the vice-captain, is. But the India star too has been battling poor form. In fact, the only player with leadership experience in international cricket in the line-up is Rovman Powell of the West Indies. There is also an unconventional option in Sunil Narine - a move even backed by former BCCI selector Kris Srikkanth. He has led 30 T20 games for the Knight Riders franchises in the ILT20 and MLC over the last two seasons.

As for Rahane’s batting position, KKR lack a reliable Indian replacement in the top order.

For now, the franchise appears stuck, with limited options and mounting pressure, only hoping for a miraculous turnaround in a season that has offered little relief.