Ajinkya Rahane explains what makes Manav Suthar special: ‘Can do well in any condition’

Manav Suthar is quickly emerging as one of India’s promising spin options in red-ball cricket. The left-arm spinner has made a strong start to his Test career, picking up 23 wickets in just three matches. It is not only his numbers that have caught the eye, but also the way he has gone about his bowling. Suthar gets good drift, has a deceptive release and, most importantly, maintains impressive discipline with his line and length, making him a difficult bowler to pick for the batters.

Manav Suthar has a brilliant start to his Test career. (PTI)

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Veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane was also impressed by the early signs from Suthar, particularly his ability to stay effective regardless of the conditions. He praised the spinner’s pace through the air and his understanding of how to change his speed and angles based on the batter in front of him.

"I have noticed two things about Manav. The first thing is that for him, the pitch does not matter, whether it turns or not. His speed through the air helps him deceive the batters. It is important and good that you do not depend on the wicket as a spinner. Then you can do well in any condition. The other thing was the way he altered the speed. He has been a quick learner in just three games. He bowled differently to each batter and used the angles well. Yes, it is early, but he has done well," he said in a video on his Hindi YouTube Channel.

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Suthar has made a strong case to eventually take over from Ravindra Jadeja as India’s lead Test spinner for the next decade. Jadeja is expected to remain a key part of the team through the current WTC cycle, but Suthar’s impressive start suggests he could become a regular in the Test setup going forward. His consistency and ability to adapt to different conditions have only strengthened his case.

New Zealand Tests a big challenge

Rahane also looked ahead to India’s upcoming Test challenge in New Zealand, where he expects the conditions to be a stark contrast to what the team encountered in Sri Lanka. He stressed the importance of adapting quickly and getting enough match practice before the series.

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"The conditions will be totally different in New Zealand. You need to read the wicket and adapt that way. In the last five to six years, we have seen that the team adapts well. I expect them to prepare well. The good thing was that they played a practice match in Sri Lanka. If they get the time for that in New Zealand too, it will be very crucial for mental and physical preparation, even skill-wise," he expressed.