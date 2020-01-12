Ajinkya Rahane expresses admiration of Steve Waugh for his mental strength

cricket

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 18:33 IST

India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has expressed his admiration for the former Australia captain Steve Waugh, who is known for his “ice cool” demeanour in tough situations.

“Was great chatting with @stevewaugh. Had always admired his mental strength as a player and as a leader,” Rahane said in an Instagram post.

Rahane also posted a picture of himself with the 54-year old Australia’s World Cup winning skipper, who has played 168 Tests and 325 ODIs.

Rahane is not a part of the Indian ODI squad who will face Australia in a three-match series beginning Tuesday in Mumbai.

The 31-year-old Rahane is a part of the India A team for the second India four-day game against New Zealand between February 7 to 10. India will play two Tests against the Kiwis from February 21.