Ajinkya Rahane faces heat for ‘shocking' decision, Anil Kumble, Ashwin baffled: ‘Can't wrap my head around it'

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane came under severe criticism for opting to bat first in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against the Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens on Monday. The call did not make sense to several pundits, including Anil Kumble and Ravichandran Ashwin. For starters, there was rain predicted for the contest between the two teams, and hence, traditional wisdom would have said that the captain who won the toss should have bowled first, as the team would have had the benefit of knowing the target. Secondly, Eden Gardens has traditionally been a hard ground to defend totals on, and hence, the call to bat first further raised a few eyebrows. Ajinkya Rahane was criticised for opting to bat first. (ANI Pic Service)

KKR were also without their spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy for the contest against the Punjab Kings, and the bowling department was slim; hence, one expected Rahane to bowl first. However, he shocked one and all by deciding to bat.

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During the break, both Kumble and Saba Karim put Rahane under the scanner for opting to bat under such conditions, saying bowling would have been the better option.

“I am surprised that Rahane won the toss and chose to bat first. On a pitch like this, where there's some rain around, ideally, you would want to field first,” Kumble said on the JioHotstar broadcast during the rain break.

On the other hand, former senior men's selector Saba Karim said, “I cannot understand this call. I cannot wrap my head around it.”