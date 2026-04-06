Shah Rukh Khan spotted having intense chat with KKR CEO Venky Mysore as 3-time IPL champions struggle

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have endured a horrid start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season after losing their opening two matches. Nothing has gone right for the three-time champions so far, and on Monday, the franchise began the fixture against the Punjab Kings on a poor note after losing Finn Allen and Cameron Green cheaply after opting to bat at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Under overcast skies, KKR's decision to bat first raised a few eyebrows, and it was criticised by pundits such as Kevin Pietersen, Anil Kumble, Saba Karim and Ravichandran Ashwin. Shah Rukh Khan spotted having an intense chat with Venky Mysore (Screengrab - JioHotstar)

As expected, rain played spoilsport in the fixture, and the first break came after 3.4 overs with KKR reeling at 25/2 with skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi at the crease. During the break, the broadcast cameras captured KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan having an intense chat with the team's CEO, Venky Mysore. KKR were extremely lucky to get one point on Monday as the match against PBKS was called off due to a wet outfield.

While it is not known what the chat was all about, it seemed intense from afar. Mysore was nodding as the Bollywood superstar made his points. There was some hand gesturing as well from the Badshah of Bollywood as well. This was SRK's first time attending an IPL 2026 KKR game.

Also Read: KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Check our live coverage here Shah Rukh Khan attended the KKR-Punjab Kings game along with his manager, Pooja Dadlani, and daughter, Suhana Khan. During the rain break, the cameras kept focusing on SRK as he chatted with Venky Mysore, with Suhana observing from close quarters.

“Looks like they are having a similar conversation. The Badshah of Bollywood, the owner of KKR. An intense chat with KKR CEO Venky Mysore,” said the host during the rain break show.