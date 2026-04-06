KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Highlights: Match abandoned due to wet outfield; Kolkata, Punjab walk away with a point each

Apr 06, 2026 7:07:29 PM IST

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: After winning the toss, KKR captain Rahane said, "We are going to bat first. Looks a good wicket, little bit of the drier side but it's a very good wicket and slightly less covering of grass as well. It's all about having that belief and confidence. It's about winning those small moments. We are confident. Two changes, forced. Varun Chakaravarthy got injured taking the catch in the last game and Narine is sick. Powell and Saini are in."

Meanwhile, PBKS skipper Iyer said, "Not at all, I was supposed to bowl as well. So kind of happy with the decision he took. Our (Shreyas and Ponting) chemistry blossomed from our Delhi Capitals days. He gives freedom to all the youngsters and he is an inspiration himself. Same team for us.