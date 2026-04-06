KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Highlights: Match abandoned due to wet outfield; Kolkata, Punjab walk away with a point each
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Highlights: KKR, PBKS walked away with a point each as the match got abandoned due to wet outfield. The first innings was halted due to rain as KKR reached 25/2 in 3.4 overs.
- 23 Mins agoMatch abandoned!
- 26 Mins agoUmpires speak to both captains
- 31 Mins agoUmpires inspect the field
- 39 Mins agoSlippery outfield
- 46 Mins agoGood news!
- 1 Hr 1 Mins agoRain stops
- 1 Hr 5 Mins agoRain continues in Kolkata
- 1 Hr 15 Mins agoRain gets lighter
- 1 Hr 29 Mins agoNo update from the umpires yet
- 1 Hr 40 Mins agoPuddles form on covers
- 1 Hr 50 Mins agoKKR's batting woes
- 3:56 PM IST, Apr 6Cut-off time for five-over match?
- 3:48 PM IST, Apr 6KKR praying for rain to continue!
- 3:39 PM IST, Apr 6What does the weather forecast say?
- 3:30 PM IST, Apr 6Rain continues!
- 3:23 PM IST, Apr 6No inspection yet!
- 2:59 PM IST, Apr 6Inspection at 8:45 PM
- 2:47 PM IST, Apr 6Drizzling again!
- 2:42 PM IST, Apr 6Big update!
- 2:31 PM IST, Apr 6Rain heavier now!
- 2:20 PM IST, Apr 6Rain stops play!
- 2:19 PM IST, Apr 6Cautious approach by Raghuvanshi, Rahane
- 2:13 PM IST, Apr 6ANOTHER WICKET IN THE SAME OVER!
- 2:10 PM IST, Apr 6OUT! Early breakthrough!
- 2:05 PM IST, Apr 6KKR - 12/0 (1)
- 2:00 PM IST, Apr 6Action begins!
- 1:38 PM IST, Apr 6Playing XIs
- 1:37 PM IST, Apr 6What did the captains say?
- 1:32 PM IST, Apr 6Toss time!
- 1:21 PM IST, Apr 6Toss upcoming!
- 1:07 PM IST, Apr 6Good news!
- 12:57 PM IST, Apr 6Prabhsimran vs Narine
- 12:48 PM IST, Apr 6When could it rain?
- 12:41 PM IST, Apr 6Rain threat makes it worse for KKR
- 12:34 PM IST, Apr 6A wash out trend
- 12:27 PM IST, Apr 6Rain to delay toss?
- 12:19 PM IST, Apr 6Ramandeep out? Manish Pandey in?
- 12:08 PM IST, Apr 6KKR's Green woes
- 11:56 AM IST, Apr 6Rain factor
- 11:49 AM IST, Apr 6Green not available to bowl yet
- 11:40 AM IST, Apr 6PBKS squad
- 11:34 AM IST, Apr 6KKR squad
- 11:28 AM IST, Apr 6Hello and welcome everyone!
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders got their first point of the season, courtesy of rain which saw their IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings get abandoned. Rain halted play in the first innings. Ajinkya Rahane (8*) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (7*) were unbeaten, taking Kolkata Knight Riders to 25/2 in 3.4 ocers. After a good start in the first over, the hosts lost both Finn Allen (6) and Cameron Green (4) to Xavier Bartlett in the second over. Initially, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bat against PBKS in their IPL 2026 fixture. The result saw KKR climb to eighth position, after three matches. Meanwhile, PBKS are on top of the table with five points after three games....Read More
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Match abandoned!
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Okay, the confirmation is here! The match has been abandoned due to wet outfield! The rain was pretty heavy, even though it stopped, there were huge puddles on the field!
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Umpires speak to both captains
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: The umpires are speaking to both Iyer and Rahane. It looks like they have reached a decision! We will get to know in a few minutes! It doesn't look like the match will resume as there are huge puddles.
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Umpires inspect the field
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: The umpires are inspecting the field. Meanwhile, CAB chief Ganguly was seen speaking to the groundstaff. The wait for a resumption time continues! Fans are still there in the stands, waiting!
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Slippery outfield
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: The covers are being removed! The outfield is a little slippery and wet, there is some moisture too! It will take some time to prepare the field and pitch. No official update yet!
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Good news!
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Good news! The covers are coming off now! It hasn't resumed raining and the groundstaff are in action! We will get an update on the amount of overs soon! Hope it doesn't rain again, fingers crossed!
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Rain stops
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: The rain has topped! The covers are not off yet. Shah Rukh Khan comes out of his box to wave to the fans! The covers will be off soon, if it doesn't resume raining again
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Rain continues in Kolkata
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: The match is set to called off soon! The rain is still steady but some fans are still there in the stands, waiting. It doesn't look like the rain will relent anytime soon!
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Rain gets lighter
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: The rain has gotten lighter, but not enough for the covers to be removed. There is no official update yet, and the umpires haven't inspected the ground. Stay tuned folks! There will be an update soon as its already past 10:00 PM.
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: No update from the umpires yet
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: It looks like it is going to get called off as the rain hasn't stopped yet. It is still a steady drizzle and the covers are still on. There are huge puddles on the covers and there has been no update from the umpires yet.
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Puddles form on covers
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: It is still raining and it has been consistent. The covers have puddles now. Although the wind has slowed down, the downpour hasn't stopped yet. No update shared by the umpires, and it looks like the rain is going to continue.
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: KKR's batting woes
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Why KKR aren't going with Narine as an opener, it doesn't make sense. They have been good when he has opened for them, and he should be opening the innings with Allen. Rahane should go to No. 3 or 4, a possible shuffle with Raghuvanshi.
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Cut-off time for five-over match?
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: According to reports, the cut-off time for a five-over match is 11:14 PM. So we could see a match, but only if the rain slows down. The rain hasn't slowed down yet, so fingers crossed. KKR will be happy though!
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: KKR praying for rain to continue!
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: KKR will be praying that it doesn't stop raining. They will get their first point and will climb to eighth position in the standings. Meanwhile, PBKS will go to pole position. It has been a poor season for KKR. Although its just their third game, but it actually doesn't look good for them. They have failed to find momentum in all departments.
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: What does the weather forecast say?
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: The weather forecast predicts that the rain will stop at 10 PM. It looks like we need to wait until then for an update. Then taking off the covers will also take some time. It doesn't look good folks!
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Rain continues!
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: It is raining heavily at Eden Gardens right now, and there is a strong wind blowing too. It is not a good sign, high chance that the match won't resume. For KKR, it will be good news, they will get a point. They had a disastrous start, losing Allen and Green early in the second over to Bartlett.
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: No inspection yet!
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: The rain hasn't stopped yet. We will get an update soon! No inspection yet! Once the rain stops, it will take around 30 minutes for the match to resume.
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Inspection at 8:45 PM
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: An inspection is scheduled for 8:45 PM. We will get an update then!
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Drizzling again!
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: It is drizzling again and the covers are back on!
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Big update!
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: The rain has stopped and the covers are coming off!
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Rain heavier now!
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: The rain is heavier now! Bad news folks! This could take some time!
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Rain stops play!
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: It is raining here and the covers are coming on! Rahane (8*) and Raghuvanshi (7*) walk off, and so do the PBKS players.
KKR - 25/2 (3.4)
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Cautious approach by Raghuvanshi, Rahane
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Arshdeep keeps it tight, concedes only 4 runs in the third over. Raghuvanshi (2*) and Rahane (8*) are taking a cautious approach.
KKR - 20/2 (3)
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: ANOTHER WICKET IN THE SAME OVER!
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: OUT!! KKR ARE RATTLED HERE! Green's poor form continues and so does KKR's!
A short of a length delivery by Bartlett and Green nicks it away to the wicketkeeper for a catch, another edge!
Green c Prabhsimran b Bartlett 4 (2)
KKR - 16/2 (2)
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: OUT! Early breakthrough!
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: A length delivery by Bartlett, outside off. It angles away late and Allen tries to go inside out, edges it to the wicketkeeper for a catch!
Allen c Prabhsimran b Bartlett 6 (7)
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: KKR - 12/0 (1)
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: The first over begins with back-to-back singles and then Rahane edges Arshdeep between slip and short third for a four. Takes a single in the fourth ball. An inswinging leg stump yorker and Allen flicks him to fine leg for a four! Ends the over with a single.
KKR - 12/0 (1)
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Action begins!
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Allen and Rahane open the innings for KKR. Arshdeep to bowl the first over for PBKS.
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Playing XIs
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: KKR - Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi
PBKS - Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: What did the captains say?
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: After winning the toss, KKR captain Rahane said, "We are going to bat first. Looks a good wicket, little bit of the drier side but it's a very good wicket and slightly less covering of grass as well. It's all about having that belief and confidence. It's about winning those small moments. We are confident. Two changes, forced. Varun Chakaravarthy got injured taking the catch in the last game and Narine is sick. Powell and Saini are in."
Meanwhile, PBKS skipper Iyer said, "Not at all, I was supposed to bowl as well. So kind of happy with the decision he took. Our (Shreyas and Ponting) chemistry blossomed from our Delhi Capitals days. He gives freedom to all the youngsters and he is an inspiration himself. Same team for us.
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Toss time!
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: KKR captain Rahane wins the toss and opts to bat.
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Toss upcoming!
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Toss is upcoming. It is scheduled for 7:00 PM.
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Good news!
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: There is no rain right now. The bowlers' run up at both ends are under covers and they will be removed soon. Both teams are warming-up.
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Prabhsimran vs Narine
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Prabhsimran's battle against Narine will be interesting. The PBKS opener has registered 29 off 17 balls against him, and hasn't been dismissed yet.
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: When could it rain?
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: There is no update on if toss will be delayed. It is not expected to rain during toss. But it is expected to start raining during the powerplay.
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Rain threat makes it worse for KKR
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: KKR would not want it to rain. They need a win to get their campaign going, and one point in this game won't solve that.
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: A wash out trend
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Last year this fixture was washed out after the first innings and both teams had to settle for a point each. We can expect something similar tonight!
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Rain to delay toss?
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: According to Accuweather, the weather is expected to be clear during toss at 7 PM, but thunderstorms are expected at around 8 PM, and could stretch for more than one hour.
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Ramandeep out? Manish Pandey in?
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: In 22 innings, Ramamndeep has averaged only 19.25 for KKR and lost his wicket for 10 runs vs SRH. KKR could bring Manish Pandey for him. In the bowling side, Saini ad Malik are also available.
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: KKR's Green woes
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Green arrived to KKR for ₹25.2 crore, a record fee for an overseas cricketer. He hasn't bowled yet due to recovery from an injury, in accordance with Cricket Australia's orders. He got 18 against MI, and was run out for 2 vs SRH.
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Rain factor
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Rain is expected during the match. It washed out the practice sessions for both teams on Sunday
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Green not available to bowl yet
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Speaking ahead of the match, KKR bowling coach Southee said, "You'll obviously see him bowl in training as you can't all of a sudden just bowl in the game. So that's why he's been working away since he got here, working himself back to match fitness and that takes time. I'd say the communication has been between us and Australian Cricket and I'm sure he's not far away from bowling in a match."
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: PBKS squad
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Priyansh Arya, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: KKR squad
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey, Rovman Powell, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Hello and welcome everyone!
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2026 fixture in Kolkata as KKR host PBKS at Eden Gardens. For KKR, it will be all about getting their first win. But against PBKS, they face their former skipper Shreyas Iyer.