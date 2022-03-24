'He has at least 5-10 years of international cricket left in him': Hussey on out-of-favour India star ahead of IPL 2022

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on March 26. Knight Riders, under their new captain Shreyas Iyer, will be aiming to end an 8-year-long wait for the title; the side had won both of its IPL titles under Gautam Gambhir. Kolkata had reached the final of the previous edition under Eoin Morgan; however, the English limited-overs skipper wasn't bought back in the auction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: 'Rohit is not getting any younger': Shastri names his 4 picks for next captain

The KKR finished the two-day IPL auction with the full quota of 25 players on their roster. The side has a good mix of young and experienced players and also paced its faith on out-of-favour India batter Ajinkya Rahane, who had been with the Delhi Capitals over the past two years.

Rahane was dropped from the Indian Test team in February but KKR mentor David Hussey believes that the 33-year-old cricketer has “at least” 5-10 years of international cricket in him.

“He's been a class player for over a decade, he's dominated for Rajasthan Royals and I believe he has at least 5-10 years of international cricket left in him,” Hussey said in a media interaction, as quoted by PTI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He might not be scoring the runs he wants recently but the way he is training he's going to dominate in the IPL and also he's a leader amongst the group as well.”

Hussey also feels new skipper Shreyas Iyer has a good cricketing brain and has proved his skills as a leader during his stint as Delhi Capitals captain. Iyer, who led Delhi Capitals to the final in 2020, was bought by KKR for ₹12.25 crore at the mega auction last month.

"Shreyas is a born leader, just the way he walks around, he commands respect. Knowing Pat (Cummins) really well, he would be a good deputy and would also lead from the front," Hussey said.