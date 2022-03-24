'Rohit is not getting any younger. Neither is Virat': Ravi Shastri names his four picks to become next India captain

The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) could give a good idea of who could be India's next long-term captain, according to former India head coach Ravi Shastri. Rohit Sharma is currently India's captain in all formats, having replaced Virat Kohli in the role, but considering the opener is already 34 years old, he is expected to be replaced by a younger player in the next few years.

ALSO READ | 'Once-in-a-generation cricketer': Former Pakistan bowler places Babar Azam on the same level of greatness as Virat Kohli

"Rohit's not getting any younger. Neither is Virat (Kohli). They'll have to look at who might be the captain two years, three years down the line," Shastri said on ESPNCricinfo.

Kohli resigned as India's T20I captain before the 2021 T20 World Cup and was later sacked as the ODI captain. He then stepped down as Test captain after India's loss in South Africa this year and Rohit went on to replace him in all three roles.

With Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Hardik Pandya all leading their respective teams in the IPL, Shastri said these are the players he will be keeping an eye on.

"So that's where I'll be looking at. I'll be looking at Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals). I'll be looking at Shreyas Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders). Very closely. Of course KL Rahul (Lucknow Super Giants), the way he handles that side. And Hardik for the simple reason if that can energise in him a manner that can make him come out and play with gay abandon."

The 2022 edition of IPL begins on March 26 with Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings taking on the Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.