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Ajinkya Rahane lauds Varun Chakaravarthy for stepping up in tough moments after poor start: ‘He was struggling before’

Varun Chakaravarthy took a three-wicket haul against SRH as KKR bowled them out for 165 runs in 19 overs.

Updated on: May 04, 2026 06:41 am IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Ajinkya Rahane hailed Varun Chakaravarthy after the Kolkata Knight Riders spinner's match-winning spell against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2026 fixture on Sunday. Varun was in poor form before the season even began, and it was reflected in his 2026 T20 World Cup campaign. Although India successfully defended its title, Varun's form was in stark contrast to that. He has also been battling injuries and playing through them.

Varun Chakaravarthy took a three-wicket haul.(AP)

Varun took a three-wicket haul against SRH as KKR bowled them out for 165 runs in 19 overs. The India spinner dismissed Travis Head (61), Smaran Ravichandran (4) and Aniket Verma (6).

Also Read: Varun Chakaravarthy calms fears after injury scare, says ‘I’ll be fine in 3 days’ after match-winning spell

Speaking after the match, Rahane said, “Really happy for him.”

“He was struggling before the tournament and even going into the tournament - first couple of games. The way he came back was amazing. He was always confident. Works really hard, great attitude. You want players like him to do something for the team in tough situations. He's been bowling the tough overs. I'm sure he will continue his performance,” he added.

“Very good game. The way we came back with the ball. Looked like they will get 190-200. It was a good wicket to bat on. 190-200 would've been challenging to chase. But credit to our bowling unit, especially the spinners. They kept taking wickets. Those small moments are really important, really happy with the win. The bowling unit has been doing really well in the last 5-6 games,” Rahane said.

“Credit to our bowling coaches – [Dwayne] Bravo and [Tim] Southee. During practice sessions, lot of talking, lot of planning, different oppositions, different grounds. It's all about planning and executing. Here and there you will go for runs, but as long as you're clear in your head, that's important."

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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