'If people criticise me, that's their job. I can't control them': India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane

Despite leading India to a historic series win in Australia and being the country’s top-scorer in the World Test Championship (WTC), Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has always had to deal with criticism even at the slightest of let ups. Fans and experts tend to look at him with the corner of their eyes more often than not. That, however, doesn’t affect Rahane one bit.

Ahead of the WTC final against New Zealand, which begins on June 18 in Southampton, Rahane said he doesn’t like to think about criticisms as it is not in his hands.

"I don't really think about criticism. If people criticise me, that's their thing, and that's their job. I cannot control all these things. For me, I always focus on controllable, putting my best foot forward, working hard and following my process and the result follows," Rahane said.

The Mumbai right-hander in fact said it is because of criticisms that he has reached so far. "I'm happy to take criticism. I feel it's because of the criticism I'm here. I always want to give my best whether people criticise me or not.

"For me, it's important to give my best for my country and contribute each and every time be it as a batsman or a fielder," Rahane, who played a massive role as skipper during epic series against Australia, said.

India's Test vice-captain with 1095 runs in 17 games is the team's top scorer in the two-year World Test Championship cycle leading to the final against New Zealand.

"It feels special," Rahane said about emerging as the top scorer.

Rahane feels that even if he scores 40 and it proves to be useful for the team's cause, he is more than happy.

"I will be playing my natural game. Winning is really important whether I score hundred or not. I don't want to put too much pressure on myself and even if my 30 or 40 is valuable for the team, I am happy."

The Indian vice-captain in 2019 had played for the Hampshire county and has a better idea about the ground where he has also played two Tests in 2014 and 18, both of which the visitors lost.

"I like to be in the present. I know the conditions. It's about being in the moment, adjusting to the conditions. Also me being the highest scorer doesn't matter now. It's past. I just don't want to put extra pressure and would want to play freely," said Rahane, who has three hundreds and six fifties in this inaugural cycle of WTC.

(With PTI inputs)