Ajinkya Rahane retires from all forms of cricket with immediate effect, bids tearful goodbye

Ajinkya Rahane, the former mainstay of the Indian Test batting order, has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket. Rahane, 38, last played competitive cricket during the 2026 Indian Premier League, where he scored 335 runs from 14 matches, leading the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Even though the veteran batter recently expressed his desire to return to the Indian team, he eventually pulled the plug on a decorated career spanning 17 years (including the IPL).

Congrats on a wonderful career, Ajinkya Rahane (AFP)

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“The reality of life is that everything has a beginning and everything has an end. When the time comes, you simply have to respect it and move forward. I've always relied on timing in my batting, and I've always understood its importance. Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket, and all formats,” Rahane said in an emotional video.

“Cap number 278, signing off.”

Rahane made his international debut for India in 2011 during a T20I against England, scoring an impressive 69 off 31 balls while opening the innings. His ODI debut followed a few days later – in what was Rahul Dravid's white-ball farewell – in Durham, where Rahane again played a solid knock of 40 off 44 balls. However, he would have to wait for two more years before breaking into the Test team. During the 2013 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rahane received his Test cap for the 4th Test in Delhi, where he flopped with scores of 1 and 7.

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{{^usCountry}} That, as it turns out, was the calm before the storm as Rahane, over the next decade, went on to become the backbone of the Indian Test team, scoring 5077 runs from 85 Tests. Rahane enjoyed decent success in ODIs too, tallying 2962 runs from 90 matches, and although his average of 35.26 wasn't the greatest, Rahane had his moments. Rahane also played 20 T20Is but scored just 375 runs. Test cricket is where he found his true calling. Rahane's tally of 6,148 runs also makes him the third-highest run-getter for Mumbai in First-Class cricket, behind Wasim Jaffer and Ashok Mankad. He is also Mumbai's leading run-scorer in T20 cricket, with 1,829 runs from 67 matches. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That, as it turns out, was the calm before the storm as Rahane, over the next decade, went on to become the backbone of the Indian Test team, scoring 5077 runs from 85 Tests. Rahane enjoyed decent success in ODIs too, tallying 2962 runs from 90 matches, and although his average of 35.26 wasn't the greatest, Rahane had his moments. Rahane also played 20 T20Is but scored just 375 runs. Test cricket is where he found his true calling. Rahane's tally of 6,148 runs also makes him the third-highest run-getter for Mumbai in First-Class cricket, behind Wasim Jaffer and Ashok Mankad. He is also Mumbai's leading run-scorer in T20 cricket, with 1,829 runs from 67 matches. {{/usCountry}}

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“From those early days, travelling from Dombivli as a young boy, just to practice, I gave this game everything I had. Every single day, every innings, every opportunity I got to bat. The dream was always to wear the India cap. I lived by one simple rule: always put my country and my team ahead of myself. I played this game with complete honesty, and I always believe that if your intent is right, the game will always take care of you. Since the time I made my debut as a first-class cricketer, Indian cricket has grown tremendously. And I feel so proud to have been a part of it over the last 20 years. While my chapter, as an Indian cricketer, comes to an end, my journey with the game doesn't. I look forward to helping the next generation share the values the sport has taught me and giving back to the game that has given me everything,” added Rahane.

Rahane became the backbone of Indian Test middle order

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Once the Fab 4 of Indian cricket was done, following Sachin Tendulkar's retirement in November 2013, India's middle order wore a new look with Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Rahane being the designated No. 3, 4 and 5 batters. Rahane enjoyed his first big series in South Africa, scoring an unbeaten 51 and 96 in Durban. Rahane's career simply rocketed from there. Test centuries in New Zealand, England and Melbourne, all in the same year, made him a force to reckon with in SENA Nations and cemented his place in the Test team. His century at Lord's in 2014 was pivotal to India winning their first-ever Test at the venue after 28 years.

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Rahane stepped in as captain whenever Kohli was unavailable, with the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy standing out as his finest stint. After Kohli returned home following the first Test in Adelaide, where India were bowled out for 36, Rahane led the side to a famous victory in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, leading from the front with a gritty century. Despite a severely depleted squad and a mounting injury crisis, he guided India to a second consecutive Test series triumph in Australia, capping the tour with the historic Gabba win that ended Australia's 32-year unbeaten streak at the venue.

After a nine-year run, Rahane was first dropped from the Indian Test set-up following a poor series in South Africa. At the 2023 World Test Championship final, Rahane made a comeback into the team and showed his improvement with scores of 89 and 46, but his return lasted just three matches. His last game for India was a Test match against the West Indies at Port of Spain in July 2023.

A tearful goodbye

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Rahane's voice began to crack as he delivered his retirement speech. His eyes welled up, his voice started to choke, and the reality of being a retired cricketer appeared to sink in. Towards the end, Rahane thanked those who stood by him, including the BCCI, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and his family. Rahane also acknowledged that while he did not succeed every time, he gave his very best.

“From starting out as a young player in Mumbai, playing for India, it has been an absolute honour. There have been many wins and losses along the way, but the sheer joy of playing cricket, being part of different teams, and creating lifelong memories, that has been the greatest satisfaction of my career. To the BCCI, the MCA, my teammates, my coaches, every IPL franchise, to Radhika, my entire family, my friends, and everyone. Who stood by me, thank you. And a very special thank you to all the cricket fans who supported me through all the highs and lows. Ajinkya means unbeatable, but cricket has shown me defeat many times. As cricketers, we fail more often than we succeed. My team has lost matches. I have made mistakes, but there is one place where I was never defeated. And that is in your hearts. Thank you for your love. Your faith, and your support,” he signed off.

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