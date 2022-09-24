‘There are many who score 100s but how to score big 100s?’: Rahane's lessons help 20-yr-old slam 265 in Duleep Trophy

Ajinkya Rahane is one of India's main custodian in the red-ball setup. The right-handed batter has featured in 82 Tests, in which he has scored 25 half-centuries and 12 tons. Apart from Rahane's contribution with the bat, the veteran cricketer also led a second string Indian unit to an epic Test series win against Australia on their soil in 2020-21.

However, recent failures at international level has led Rahane to go back from where it started and is now engaged in the domestic circuit. He is currently leading West Zone in the Duleep Trophy, where youngsters often try to pick the brain of the senior pro. Yashasvi Jaiswal, a promising youngster, who also shares the same dressing room as Rahane, narrated one such incident as he continues to stamp his authority with rich exploits representing West Zone in the Duleep Trophy.

After managing just one run in the first inning of the Duleep Trophy final between South Zone and West Zone, Jaiswal made a resounding comeback in the second. The former U-19 captain smashed 265 off 323 balls in the second innings, helping his side pile a gigantic 585/4 declared thus setting a 529-run target for South Zone.

Jaiswal credited Rahane's wisdom, which he received in the opening fixture of the Duleep Trophy, as the inspiration behind the stellar knock. This was his second double century in a span of two weeks.

“The words are still fresh. I have kept them close to my heart. Ajju bhai (Ajinkya Rahane) once told me that to play a long innings start with small goals. Keep targets of five runs each, don’t play anything rash and most importantly just stay there. To win a big battle, I need to stay at the crease and runs will surely come. A good ball may take your wicket, but you don’t give any chance,” Jaiswal was quoted as saying in a report by Indian Express.

Jaiswal was enjoying similar form during the Ranji Trophy as his team, which is Mumbai, finished as the runners-up. He had scores of 35, 103, 100, 181, 78 and 1 in India's premier domestic red-ball tournament, showing promising signs that the youngster can thrive at the longer format as well.

Narrating his conversation with Rahane, the 20-year-old batter said: “I just went and asked Ajju bhai how he played those big innings and how I should go about it? There are many who score hundreds but how to score big hundreds? He listened to me and said I need to start following the process. To get the whole khadoos (stubborn) thing in my batting, I need to be calm. Respect the bowler if he is bowling well. Pick the bowlers to score runs and wait for the right moment. Believe in my process and be disciplined.”

