Ajinkya Rahane to play for English county side Leicestershire

After the two-match West Indies Test series, veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane will represent English county side Leicestershire in division two. Rahane made his comeback into the Indian Test setup in the WTC final, where Rohit Sharma and Co. crashed to a defeat against Australia. Ajinkya Rahane in action for India.(BCCI Twitter)

Rahane signed his deal with the County side in January this year, and was expected to feature in eight first-class matches, alongwith the entire Royal London Cup between June to September. But after IPL 2023, he was selected for the WTC final, which delayed his joining.

According to PTI, a BCCI source revealed, "Ajinkya, after the two Tests in West Indies (which is supposed to end on July 24), is supposed to fly directly to England and join Leicestershire for the remainder of the season. He will play Royal London Cup in August and a possible four County games in September as he is unlikely to be a part of white ball scheme of things."

This is also Rahane's second county stint, having already represented Hampshire in the 2019 season, when he was dropped from the ODI World Cup. Rahane was one of the better batters for India in the WTC final, and registered 89 in the first innings. In 82 Test matches, Rahane has registered 5066 runs with a strike rate of 49.62 and 38.97 average.

(With PTI inputs)

