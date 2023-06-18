Home / Cricket / Ajinkya Rahane to play for English county side Leicestershire

Ajinkya Rahane to play for English county side Leicestershire

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 18, 2023 07:54 PM IST

Ajinkya Rahane will for Leicestershire in division two of English county cricket. He will join them after the West Indies Tests.

After the two-match West Indies Test series, veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane will represent English county side Leicestershire in division two. Rahane made his comeback into the Indian Test setup in the WTC final, where Rohit Sharma and Co. crashed to a defeat against Australia.

Ajinkya Rahane in action for India.(BCCI Twitter)
Ajinkya Rahane in action for India.(BCCI Twitter)

Rahane signed his deal with the County side in January this year, and was expected to feature in eight first-class matches, alongwith the entire Royal London Cup between June to September. But after IPL 2023, he was selected for the WTC final, which delayed his joining.

According to PTI, a BCCI source revealed, "Ajinkya, after the two Tests in West Indies (which is supposed to end on July 24), is supposed to fly directly to England and join Leicestershire for the remainder of the season. He will play Royal London Cup in August and a possible four County games in September as he is unlikely to be a part of white ball scheme of things."

This is also Rahane's second county stint, having already represented Hampshire in the 2019 season, when he was dropped from the ODI World Cup. Rahane was one of the better batters for India in the WTC final, and registered 89 in the first innings. In 82 Test matches, Rahane has registered 5066 runs with a strike rate of 49.62 and 38.97 average.

(With PTI inputs)

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ajinkya rahane india cricket team
ajinkya rahane india cricket team
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out