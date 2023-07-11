‘My message to him is…’: Rahane shares words of wisdom for Yashasvi ahead of 1st India vs West Indies Test

After a month long rest, Team India is ready with their next assignment, which is a full-fledged series against West Indies. The series gets underway with the traditional format and the first encounter will be played in Dominica from Tuesday. If we look at the squad there have been a few changes as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal have earned their maiden call-ups.

India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal(Twitter/ICC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In addition, there are two more members – Ishan Kishan and Mukesh Kumar – who are yet to make their debut.

Meanwhile pacer Navdeep Saini has made a return for the first time since India's memorable triumph against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21. Not just Saini but it will also be interesting to see if the management considers Jaydev Unadkat in the playing XI. Unadkat has been with the team since India's tour of Bangladesh in December last year but is yet to get game time.

Despite the changes in squad, the team is likely to stick with the regular opening pair – Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. However, either Yashasvi or Ruturaj can get a chance in the vacant number three slot, which was occupied by India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, who has now been dropped.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While we'll only get to know about the playing XI at the toss, reports of Yashasvi making a debut have emerged.

When asked about Yashasvi and his chances, India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane mentioned that his Mumbai teammate deserves every bit of appreciation. The senior pro then shared words of wisdom for the youngster if he makes his debut on Wednesday.

"I am so happy for Jaiswal, he has worked so hard, scored runs for Mumbai in domestic cricket and the IPL. He is an exciting talent and the way he is batting is nice. My message to him is that he expresses himself while batting, plays with freedom and does not think much about the fact that he is playing international cricket," he said at pre-match press conference.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jaiswal produced a scintillating show in the last edition of the Indian Premier League, where he finished as the fifth-highest run scorer, accumulating 625 runs in 15 matches at an average of 48.07, which featured one ton and five half-centuries.

In his 15 first-class cricket appearances, he has scored 1,845 runs at an average of 80.21, with nine centuries and two fifties.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON