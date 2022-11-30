Home / Cricket / 'In my opinion, the most impressive batter...': Ajit Agarkar's massive remark on India star amid New Zealand ODIs

Published on Nov 30, 2022

Ajit Agarkar opined that the star batter has emerged as the standout performer with the willow in the white-ball series between India and New Zealand.

New Delhi

After India's second meeting with New Zealand was abandoned due to persistent rain in Hamilton, the Shikhar Dhawan-led side is hoping to restore parity in the ongoing third and final One Day International (ODI) of the bilateral series on Wednesday. The Suryakumar Yadav-starrer side is up against hosts New Zealand in the series decider at the Hagley Oval. The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side has arrived in the 3rd ODI with a 1-0 lead in the ongoing bilateral series between the two World Cup semi-finalists.

The 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand was washed out after only 12.5 overs of play. Premier batter Suryakumar and opener Shubman Gill were keen on banking on their respective starts before rain gods made their presence felt at Hamilton. While superstar Suryakumar was batting on 34 off 25 balls, opener Gill remained unbeaten on 45 off 42 balls. Youngster Gill was even hailed by former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar for spearheading the batting attack of the Virat Kohli-less side in New Zealand.

Speaking to Prime Video during the ongoing ODI series between India and the Black Caps, Agarkar opined that Gill has emerged as the standout performer with the willow in the white-ball series. "He has not been overshadowed, tells you how good he has been in these one-and-a-half ODI games. He has looked extremely impressive. In my opinion, the most impressive batter that's been in this Indian team in these couple of ODIs," Agarkar said.

After missing out on registering his 5th ODI half-century, Gill was eager to deliver the goods in the series decider on Wednesday. "It's just how he now knows exactly what his strengths are. He is okay to take some time, earlier in your career, when you are younger, maybe you try to push a little bit too hard but that's not the case anymore," Agarkar added.

