Akash Ambani freaks out as confused Hardik Pandya almost hits him with IPL robot dog

It was IPL 2025’s El Clasico on Sunday as CSK travelled to Mumbai to face MI at the Wankhede Stadium. It was a nerve-wracking encounter but at the end, Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten 76* made it look easy as MI eased to victory with 26 balls to spare in the run-chase. The fixture saw the former MI skipper silence his critics, as he smacked an unbeaten knock of 76* runs off 45 balls, driving MI to 177/1 in 15.4 overs, in their run-chase of 177. Hardik Pandya and Akash Ambani had a hilarious moment with the IPL robot dog.(Twitter)

Coming in as an Impact Player, the MI opener also clobbered four fours and six sixes, leaving the home fans pleased that he was back in form. The Wankhede crowd also saw a hilarious moment between Hardik Pandya and MI owner Akash Ambani.

A confused Pandya was trying to remote control IPL’s new sensation, the robot dog which has caught everyone’s curiosity. While he was trying to control it, Akash was standing next to him, and then suddenly the robot dog jumped at the pair. The MI owner jumped back in response, freaking out for a split second and then came back to his senses, leaving Pandya in splits.

Full video of Akash Ambani, Hardik Pandya and the IPL robot dog:

In the first innings, half-centuries from Ravindra Jadeja (53*) and Shivam Dube (50) saw CSK post 176/5 in 20 overs. For MI, Jasprit Bumrah sizzled with the ball, taking two wickets.

In the run-chase, Rohit’s 76* and Suryakumar’s 68* saw MI cruise to 177/1, as they went on to win by nine wickets.

Speaking after the match, Hardik hailed Rohit and Suryakumar for their batting. He said, “The way Rohit & Suryakumar bat, it's a relief from outside. You don't have to worry about Rohit's form, when he comes good, we know the opposition will be out of the game and the way Surya batted it was great as well, that partnership took the game away.”