Akash Deep repeats controversial gesture for Ben Duckett: 'Somebody tell him, don't do it again'

Akash Deep's send-off for Ben Duckett was one of the major talking points on Day 2 of the Oval Test between India and England. The pacer was hit around the park in the morning session as the southpaw brought out reverse ramps and scoops. However, the Indian pacer had the last laugh as he dismissed Duckett for 43. After taking his wicket, Akash put his arm around Duckett's shoulder and said a few words. This didn't leave many impressed with Michael Atherton and Dinesh Karthik asking Akash Deep to exercise restraint. Akash Deep and Ben Duckett share a hug(Screengrab - JioHotstar)

However, it seems like there is no bad blood between Duckett and Akash Deep. The duo were seen hugging it out on Day 3 when the latter was batting alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. The incident happened before the start of the 28th over.

Both Duckett and Akash Deep had smiles on their faces, and it all seemed pleasant in the middle. Former cricketers Atherton and Karthik were on commentary at the time, explaining the entire chain of events.

“Well, they seem to get on well. And of course, the context is what happened yesterday, which, as I said before on air, I don't think bowlers should be doing this when a batter has just been dismissed and you stay out of the batter's way because, well, not all batters, and I'll be one, would react so subjectively when that happens. Is that fair enough, DK?,” said Atherton on air.

And I think on reflection, or at least somebody should say to him, don't do that again, because a batter may well not react as Duckett did, and you don't want to see those things escalate," he added.

Dinesh Karthik agreed with Atherton, saying Akash Deep had no wrong intentions in putting his arm around Duckett's shoulders. However, he should refrain from doing so going ahead.

"I think so too. The worst thing to happen for a batter is you get out when you're batting, and then the bowler who's gotten you out just puts an arm around your shoulder, just doesn't feel right, doesn't sit well with me. I don't think Akash did it with any ill intentions, I just think it was one that he thought was probably casual," said Karthik.

Akash Deep frustrates England

Akash Deep, who came in as a nightwatchman, frustrated the hosts in the morning session of Day 3 as he scored at a brisk pace, keeping England at bay. He formed a gritty partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal for the third wicket.

Akash Deep was also put down by Zak Crawley in slips as the right-handed batter got a much-needed reprieve.

India resumed proceedings on Day 3 at 75/2 with the lead at 52. Earlier, India bundled out England for 245 in the first innings, owing to four-wicket hauls by Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

India posted 224 runs in the first innings after being asked to bat first. Karun Nair top-scored with 57 while Gus Atkinson scalped five wickets.