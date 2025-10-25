Alana King records best-ever bowling figures in Women's World Cup history as Australia hammer South Africa

Wrist spinner Alana King took a record 7-18 as Australia thrashed South Africa by seven wickets in their final league game of the Women’s Cricket World Cup on Saturday. Alana King took a record 7-18 as Australia thrashed South Africa by seven wickets.(AP)

King’s seven-over spell routed South Africa for just 97 runs in 24 overs, while Australia chased it down with 98-3 in only 16.5 overs.

It was the best-ever bowling spell at the Women’s Cricket World Cup — the first instance of a seven-wicket haul in tournament history.

King surpassed Jacqueline Lord's 6-10 for New Zealand against India in 1982.

“We expected a little bit of movement from the wicket, but I am happy to extract as much out of it as possible,” said King, who took player-of-the-match honours. “As a bowler, you don’t always have a wicket to your name. But I know I can play different roles. I have held the other end in the last couple of games. I am happy to do the job for Australia today.”

It was South Africa’s lowest total against Australia in ODIs. Skipper Laura Wolvaardt top-scored with 31.

In reply, Beth Mooney (42) and Georgia Voll (38 not out) headlined Australia’s chase.

The win ended South Africa’s five-match winning streak, as defending champion Australia finished top of the league table with six wins in seven games (and a no-result).

The seven-time champions will take on co-host India in the second semifinal in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

South Africa is currently second with five wins in seven games. The Proteas could still finish third, if England (currently third) beats New Zealand in Visakhapatnam on Sunday in its final league game.

India also plays Bangladesh on Sunday — the double-header bringing curtains to the league stage of this tournament.

King halts South Africa’s winning run

Put into bat on a batter-friendly wicket, South Africa actually made a good start. Wolvaardt put on 32 with opener Tazmin Brits before the sudden slide began.

Megan Schutt got the breakthrough to send the skipper back, while Kim Garth bowled Brits for 6.

King then came on to bowl with the Proteas at 42-2 and they sank to 60-6 in the next six overs as she picked four wickets without conceding a run.

She started with a brace in the 12th over — Sune Luus was out caught for 6, while Marizanne Kapp was out for a four-ball duck.

King then took another couple of wickets in the 16th over, this time off successive balls — Annerie Dercksen was bowled, then Chloe Tryon was caught for a golden duck.

Denied a hat trick, King bowled Sinalo Jafta in the 18th over. Jafta scored 29 off 17 balls.

King then became the first Australian woman to pick six wickets in a Cricket World Cup — she bowled Masabata Klaas in the 20th over.

Nadine de Klerk scored 14, before she was bowled off King to end the Proteas’ innings. King overtook current teammate Ellyse Perry’s 7-22 (against England in 2019) to register Australia’s best bowling figures in women’s ODIs.

Chasing just 98, Australia made light work of it despite losing Phoebe Litchfield (5) and Perry (0) cheaply.

Voll and Mooney put on 76 off 65 balls as Australia’s unbeaten run in the tournament (from 2022) stretched to 16 games.

It was South Africa’s ninth consecutive loss to Australia in the tournament’s history, and it is yet to win a game against the seven-time champions.