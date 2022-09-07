Alex Hales earns shock England recall, to be part of T20 World Cup and Pakistan tour squads

Opening batter Alex Hales has earned his first England call-up in over three years. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday that Hales has been included in the England T20 squad for their tour of Pakistan in place of the injured Jonny Bairstow.

“Nottinghamshire batter Alex Hales has been called up to England's ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad as a replacement for Yorkshire's Jonathan Bairstow after a left ankle injury sustained last week ended his chances of playing in the tournament. Hales, 33, who last represented England in March 2019, has also been added to the IT20 squad for the tour of Pakistan," said the ECB in its statement.

Hales last played for England in a T20I against the West Indies in March 2019. He was an integral part of England's white-ball revolution after the 2015 World Cup but was sacked from the team due to off-field issues that irked then-captain Eoin Morgan. Hales has since impressed with innings in T20 leagues around the world but Morgan continued to maintain that he has no place in the squad. Morgan retired from international cricket in June this year.

England men's director of cricket Rob Key had previously stated the door was open for Hales to make his return, with his past transgressions now forgotten.

"I spoke to Alex Hales, he rang me actually, and he argued why he wasn't there and I think that's quite right too," Key had said after the initial England T20 squad had been announced. "I much prefer when these people pick up the phone and say, 'come on then, why wasn't I there?'

"I have a huge amount of respect for that as opposed to people who go behind the scenes moaning about why they've not been picked.

