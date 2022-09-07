'We need to figure that out, learn to bat well...': Cheteshwar Pujara's blunt assessment of India's T20 batting woes

India's Asia Cup title defence could well come to an end in the Super 4 stage after they fell to a six-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka. It was their second consecutive loss in the Super 4 and now, their fate now hangs on Pakistan losing both their remaining matches and them ending with a greater net run rate than Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In both matches, India failed to defend totals and the targets that they set also seemed below par considering the kind of starts they made to the innings. Batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who is not playing in the Asia Cup, has said that India's problem seems to be batting in the middle overs.

“The overs between 6 and 15 and then we are not finishing as well because we are losing too many wickets in the middle overs and then we don't have proper batters after the 15th over. I think we need to figure that out, learn to bat well in that period,” said Pujara on ESPNCricinfo.

“Today we didn't start well, lost a couple of wickets early on. But if we look at the game against Pakistan, we got off to a good start but still kept on losing wickets between 6 and 15. In the last five overs, we can't go hard. So I think it's the middle overs where we will have to work a bit more on our batting.”

Against Pakistan, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul got India off to a flier of a start, putting up an opening partnership of 54 in just 31 balls. India, however, lost that momentum after the 12th over due to loss of wickets. They ended up ending with a total of 181/7 after scoring 93/3 in the first 10 overs.

Against Sri Lanka, India lost two early wickets in Rahul and Virat Kohli but then came back strong with Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav blazing a 97-run stand in 58 balls. However, India hardly got any partnerships after that with their only double-digit partnership coming between Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant.

