‘All good things must come to an end’: Brendon McCullum reacts to IPL auction 2019 snub

Brendon McCullum, who got the IPL off to a fantastic start with a blazing 158* against Royal Challengers Bangalore for the Kolkata Knight Riders, didn’t find a bidder at the IPL auction in Jaipur on Tuesday.

While speaking to Radio Sport, McCullum hinted that he might retire from the game in the near future.

“That’s the way things go sometimes. I’ve been very lucky, I’ve had 11 seasons in the IPL and at some stage you need to transition away from the playing stuff,” said McCullum.

The former New Zealand captain, who retired from international cricket in 2016, said that all good things must come to an end.

ALSO READ: IPL Auction 2019: Low price, big worth, best bargain - The biggest steals

“All good things must come to an end, and I was very delighted to see some of the Kiwi boys got picked up. I’m certainly not too worried about it; it’s the way the game goes sometimes. I certainly wish the other boys all the best and you never know, you just never know what might unfold in the future,” said McCullum.

The 37-year-old, who played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore last season, scored 2,881 runs in 109 IPL matches at an average of 27.70.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 10:44 IST