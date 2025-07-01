All you need to know about India's record at Edgbaston, who has most runs and wickets

Following a five-wicket defeat in the first Test of the five-match series against Ben Stokes' England, India have everything to do in the second Test at Edgbaston, beginning Wednesday, July 2. India would be required to rewrite history if they are to level the series, considering their horrible record at the venue. The odds are heavily stacked against the visitors, considering Jasprit Bumrah might be rested owing to workload management. India vs England, 2nd Test: Here's all you need to know about India's record at Edgbaston. (AP)

56 Tests have been played at Edgbaston, with 29 games being won by the team batting first. On 12 occasions, the contest has been won by the side bowling first.

15 matches have ended in draws. England's highest score at the venue was 710/7d against MS Dhoni-led India in 2011.

The lowest score belongs to Pakistan, as they were bundled out for 72 against England in 2010. The highest chase also belongs to the hosts England when they comfortably got over the line in 2022 by chasing down 378 against India.

India's record at Edgbaston

India have played a total of 8 Tests at Edgbaston, Birmingham and the visitors are yet to register a victory at the venue. India have lost seven matches out of 8 while one ended in a draw.

In their last match at the venue, India lost by seven wickets against England in the rescheduled fifth Test of the five-match series in 2022.

Leading runs

When it comes to the leading run-scorer at Edgbaston, Joe Root has scored the most runs. He has 920 runs to his name in 9 matches at an average of 70.76 with a highest score of 142 not out.

For India, Virat Kohli has the most runs at Edgbaston with 231 runs in two matches at an average of 57.75. He had scored a century against the Three Lions in the 2018 Test.

Leading wickets

James Anderson is the leading wicket-taker in Tests at Edgbaston, with 52 wickets in 14 matches. For India, Chetan Sharma has taken the most scalps at Edgbaston, with 10 wickets. He took all of his wickets in the 1986 Test against England.