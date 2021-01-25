All-rounder par excellence: Shakib Al Hasan reaches unique milestone

Shakib Al Hasan has set the standard for all-rounders in international cricket ever since making his debut for Bangladesh in an ODI in August 2006. He has since accomplished several milestones and has been the biggest cricketing name to have come out of the Asian country.

On Monday, he further cemented his legendary status in Bangladeshi cricket as he became the proud owner of a unique record in international cricket. During his knock against West Indies in the third ODI of the bilateral series, Shakib became the only cricketer to score more than 6000 international runs and pick more than 300 international wickets across all formats in a single country.

He has achieved these all-round figures across Tests, ODIs and T20Is while playing on Bangladeshi soil.

The southpaw is making a comeback to international cricket in this series after serving a one-year ban which was imposed on him as he failed to report approaches by bookies.

He was dismissed for 51 runs in the third ODI against West Indies.

India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has more than 4000 runs and 300 wickets in India.

Shakib has been a tireless performer for Bangladesh over the years and was at his scintillating best in the 2019 ICC World Cup, but his performances were not enough to take Bangladesh to their maiden semi-final of the global tournament.